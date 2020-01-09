2022 in-state safety likes to 'bring the boom'

Little Rock Parkview sophomore Trent Bennett checks a lot of the boxes for a college prospect at safety.

He has the size, speed, instincts, coverage skills and he loves to hit.

“When I come to play I come aggressively and with speed,” Bennett said. “I really just come to bring the boom.”

Bennett, 6-1, 200 pounds, recorded an impressive 69 tackles, 7 tackles for loss and 11 pass breakups in the competitive Class 6A. He also rushed 42 times for 385 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Patriots coach Brad Bolding is confident Bennett will get Division I attention after schools are able to visit for spring practice.

“He’s a fast learner and able to play multiple positions,” Bolding said. “He was a field general as a sophomore. Very instinctive tackler, great nose for the ball. He will hit you. He ran a a 4.57 (seconds in the 40-yard dash) as a freshman.”

Bennett sees himself as a defensive player.

“I like laying the hits instead of getting hit,” Bennett said. “The best part about football is being able to play with the talent God has given me.”

He plans to put the offseason to good use.

“My weight is 200, I want to get to 210 to 215 and I want my 40 at least a sub 4.4, low 4.4,” he said. “Right now I’m at a 4.5 flat.”