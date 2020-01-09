Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
The Recruiting Guy

2022 in-state safety likes to 'bring the boom'

by Richard Davenport | Today at 11:39 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Little Rock Parkview's Trent Bennett (28) is hit by Watson Chapel's Kobe Evans (21) during a game Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. ( Jeff Gammons)

Little Rock Parkview sophomore Trent Bennett checks a lot of the boxes for a college prospect at safety.

He has the size, speed, instincts, coverage skills and he loves to hit.

“When I come to play I come aggressively and with speed,” Bennett said. “I really just come to bring the boom.”

Bennett, 6-1, 200 pounds, recorded an impressive 69 tackles, 7 tackles for loss and 11 pass breakups in the competitive Class 6A. He also rushed 42 times for 385 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Patriots coach Brad Bolding is confident Bennett will get Division I attention after schools are able to visit for spring practice.

“He’s a fast learner and able to play multiple positions,” Bolding said. “He was a field general as a sophomore. Very instinctive tackler, great nose for the ball. He will hit you. He ran a a 4.57 (seconds in the 40-yard dash) as a freshman.”

Bennett sees himself as a defensive player.

“I like laying the hits instead of getting hit,” Bennett said. “The best part about football is being able to play with the talent God has given me.”

He plans to put the offseason to good use.

“My weight is 200, I want to get to 210 to 215 and I want my 40 at least a sub 4.4, low 4.4,” he said. “Right now I’m at a 4.5 flat.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT