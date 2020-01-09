ADP survey shows 202,000 jobs added in U.S. for December

A Starbucks employee (right) interviews a job applicant in October during a job fair in Miami. Private payrolls grew by 202,000 in December, according to payroll processor ADP. (AP/Lynne Sladky)

BALTIMORE -- U.S. companies added 202,000 jobs in December, led by robust hiring in construction, trade, transportation and utilities, according to a private survey.

Payroll processor ADP said Wednesday that the bulk of the hiring was among smaller and midsize businesses with fewer than 500 employees. Hiring in November also was revised upward to 124,000, a sign that the job market was stronger than past surveys initially suggested.

Construction firms added 37,000 jobs in December. The trade, transportation and utilities sector added a combined 78,000. Health care and social assistance accounted for 46,000 new jobs.

Hiring at small businesses rose 69,000, and large businesses added 45,000 to payrolls.

Still, not every industry is hiring. Manufacturers shed 7,000 workers. Leisure and hospitality lost 21,000 jobs last month.

It typically takes roughly 100,000 or so new jobs a month to absorb population growth and keep the unemployment rate from rising.

The ADP report indicates that the labor market could sustain recent momentum in 2020 as hiring remains resilient against a backdrop of cooler economic growth and lingering geopolitical uncertainty.

"Job creation was strong across companies of all sizes, led predominantly by midsized companies," Ahu Yildirmaz, vice president of corporate strategy and co-head of the ADP Research Institute, said in a statement.

The Labor Department's employment report due Friday is forecast to show private payrolls increased by 153,000 in December. The unemployment rate is forecast to hold at a half-century low of 3.5% for a second month as wages continue steady gains. The ADP report differs in methodology and doesn't directly correlate with the government's monthly employment report.

But Ian Shepherdson, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said the ADP figure was solid enough that the government report might show gains of 190,000.

"If sustained, that's more than enough to push the unemployment rate down to new lows, and to add upward pressure to wage growth," he said.

Most analysts predict that figures will show U.S. gross domestic product growth remained solid in the final three months of the year, with the economy expanding at roughly a 2.5% annual rate. That's up from 2.1% in the July-September quarter.

ADP's payroll data represent about 411,000 companies employing nearly 24 million workers in the U.S.

Information for this article was contributed by Josh Boak of The Associated Press and by Reade Pickert of Bloomberg News.

Business on 01/09/2020