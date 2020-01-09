AP Sources: Mississippi State hires Mike Leach away from Wash State

Washington State coach Mike Leach, left, and Air Force coach Troy Calhoun talk before the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football bowl game, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Two people with knowledge of the decision says Mississippi State has hired Washington State's Mike Leach as its new head coach.
The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the school has not yet officially announced the move. Leach will replace Joe Moorhead, who was fired last week after two seasons.
The post-bowl game firing was unusual, but the Bulldogs landed one of the most successful head coaches in the country in Leach. In 18 years with Texas Tech and Washington State, Leach is 139-90, using his Air Raid offense to set record and win consistently at two programs that have historically struggled.
