Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame set to induct 6 members

The Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame on Wednesday announced its next six inductees, who'll be honored during the hall's annual luncheon at 11:30 a.m. March 6 at the ballroom of the Embassy Suites hotel in west Little Rock.

The latest class will include George Tidwell of Lonoke, a longtime agriculture aviator and 15-year chairman of the state Plant Board; Thomas Vaughns of Marianna, a retired Cooperative Extension agent and member of the Tuskegee Airmen, a group of black fighter pilots; and William "Gene" Woodall of Little Rock, a retired University of Arkansas scientist who worked to increase crop yields.

Three members will be inducted posthumously: Jane Ross of Arkadelphia, a philanthropist and timberland owner; Gene Sullivan of Lonoke, former state conservationist and expert in water management; and Leo C. Sutterfield of Mountain View, a banker and cattleman.

The hall inducted its first class in 1987. This year's class will increase membership to 175.

