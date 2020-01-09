Kelly Willis (left) and Michelle Balogh speak outside court Wednesday in Tucson, Ariz, after the sentencing of the man who killed their brother, U.S. Border Patrol agent Brian Terry, in December 2010. (AP/Astrid Galvan)

Border agent's killer gets life sentence

TUCSON, Ariz. -- A man convicted of shooting a U.S. Border Patrol agent nine years ago in a case that exposed a botched federal gun operation known as "Fast and Furious" was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison.

U.S. District Judge David Bury sentenced Heraclio Osorio-Arellanes to the mandatory life sentence after hearing tearful statements from the sisters of Brian Terry, the agent who was fatally shot while on a mission in Arizona on Dec. 14, 2010.

Osorio-Arellanes is one of seven defendants charged in the slaying of Terry. Last year, Osorio-Arellanes was convicted of first-degree murder and other charges after being extradited from Mexico in 2018.

Terry's death exposed the gun operation, in which U.S. federal agents allowed criminals to buy firearms with the intention of tracking them to criminal organizations. But the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives lost track of most of the guns, including two found at scene of Terry's death.

The Obama administration was heavily criticized for the operation. Former Attorney General Eric Holder was held in contempt by Congress for refusing to turn over documents related to the sting.

Terry, 40, was part of a four-man team in an elite Border Patrol unit that confronted a "rip-off" crew that robs drug smugglers. Members of the group responded by firing AK-47-type assault rifles. Terry was struck in the back and died soon after.

Fire survivors clear to sue Park Service

GATLINBURG, Tenn. -- Survivors of a Tennessee wildfire that killed 14 people can sue the National Park Service for failing to warn them of the danger, a federal judge has ruled.

The fire began in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park near Gatlinburg over Thanksgiving week in 2016. Greg Salansky, the park's fire management officer, decided to try to contain the fire rather than attack it directly. The blaze ultimately left more than a dozen people dead, damaged more than 2,500 homes and caused an estimated $2 billion in losses.

The U.S. Department of Justice, representing the Park Service, argued that citizens don't have the legal right to challenge how government workers chose to handle the fire because those decisions are "discretionary."

The survivors' attorney, Gordon Ball, argued the Park Service's own fire management plan required Salansky to notify local leaders and those living nearby about the blaze. He argues Salansky instead announced the fires posed "no immediate threat" to the community.

Senior U.S. District Judge Thomas Phillips ruled the Park Service's own plan made warning residents and leaders mandatory, not discretionary, which allows victims to sue. However, he said they can't sue based on the approach the Park Service took to fighting the blaze.

Electric-scooter injuries jump in 4 years

Electric scooter injuries have surged along with their popularity in the United States, nearly tripling over four years, researchers said in a study published Wednesday.

For the study published in JAMA Surgery, researchers at the University of California, San Francisco, analyzed U.S. government data on nonfatal injuries treated in emergency rooms.

The study said that nearly 40,000 broken bones, head injuries, cuts and bruises resulting from scooter accidents were treated in U.S. emergency rooms from 2014 through 2018. The scooter injury rate among the general U.S. population climbed from 6 per 100,000 to 19 per 100,000. Most occurred in riders aged 18 to 34, and most injured riders weren't hospitalized.

"Improved rider safety measures and regulation" are clearly needed, researchers said.

Media reports have linked the stand-up electric scooters with more than a dozen U.S. deaths within the past few years.

Skier missing in fatal Idaho avalanches

KELLOGG, Idaho -- Officials searched Wednesday for a missing skier at an Idaho resort where a series of avalanches killed two skiers and injured five others the day before.

The Silver Mountain Resort was closed Wednesday "to focus all available resources on the search," the resort said on Facebook. The resort is about 60 miles east of Spokane, Wash.

The resort said it received a telephone call Wednesday morning from a concerned family member of the missing skier and confirmed that he was at the resort at the time when what appeared to be three avalanches occurred about 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Rescue crews and volunteers searched the avalanche area Tuesday with dogs and probes. Five people with minor injuries were found and a sixth skier who was discovered under about 10 feet of snow did not survive. The final skier was found after dark. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Skiers walk away from Silver Mountain after a series of avalanches Tuesday in Kellogg, Idaho. (AP/The Spokesman-Review/Kathy Plonka)

