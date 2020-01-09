Bus rider's suit against transit workers to go on, judge says

A federal judge has agreed to allow a Little Rock man to pursue a lawsuit claiming that employees of Rock Region Metro conspired to retaliate against him for complaining about them by banning him from riding the bus.

Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr. on Tuesday accepted last month's recommendation from U.S. Magistrate Judge Tom Ray that a civil-rights lawsuit filed by Charles Askew, 59, shouldn't be dismissed. Ray said Askew's allegations against the three employees in their individual capacities "are sufficient [but not by much] to state a claim."

Askew, aided by a court-appointed attorney, Will Shelton of Little Rock, is seeking compensatory and punitive damages against the employees -- head supervisor Charles Frazier, Director of Operations Donna Bowers and supervisor Charles Jackson -- for conspiring to violate his First Amendment rights.

He also sought damages against Rock Region, the transit authority for Little Rock, North Little Rock and Pulaski County, as well as official-capacity claims against the individuals, which would have subjected the service to liability, but Ray recommended, and Marshall agreed, that those claims should be dismissed.

The judges said Askew may pursue only his individual-capacity claims against the three employees, which would subject them personally to liability if a jury agreed with the allegations.

Askew was twice suspended for 30 days from riding the bus -- once on Jan. 1, 2019, and again on Jan. 31.

He filed suit, contending that the suspensions were imposed in retaliation for him complaining that a bus driver deliberately pulled away from a curb as he approached, to keep him from boarding. Since he filed the lawsuit, he has added allegations that the employees had him falsely arrested on misdemeanor charges for which he has been convicted in Little Rock District Court and is appealing to Pulaski County Circuit Court.

Ray said if Askew's convictions stand, it will be hard for him to win his federal claims case of retaliation.

Askew's attorney said the transit service has never afforded him the right to appeal his suspensions, and that the employees have done things to aggravate him, such as placing him on a speakerphone to mock his voice when he calls in to complain.

The lawsuit says that Askew's speech "has a certain identifier" as a result of an 80% hearing loss. It says Askew cannot drive and depends on the bus service to get around.

Metro on 01/09/2020