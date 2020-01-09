China illness raises concerns

BEIJING -- A preliminary investigation into viral pneumonia illnesses sickening dozens of people in China has identified the possible cause as a new type of coronavirus, state media said today.

Chinese health authorities did not immediately confirm the report from state broadcaster China Central Television.

Coronaviruses are spread through coughing or sneezing or by touching an infected person. Some cause the common cold and others can lead to more severe respiratory diseases, such as severe acute respiratory syndrome and Middle East respiratory syndrome.

The novel coronavirus is different from those that have previously been identified, China Central Television said.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/19china/]

As of Sunday, the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission said, 59 people in the central Chinese city were being treated for the respiratory illness. Seven were in critical condition, while the rest were stable.

Laboratory experts as of Wednesday evening had found the novel coronavirus in 15 of those cases, China Central Television said, adding that more research must be done before a conclusion is reached.

Officials said an additional 163 people who have come into close contact with the infected have been placed under close observation. No deaths have been reported.

Several of the patients worked at Wuhan's South China Seafood City, said the authorities, who shut down the market on Jan. 1 to carry out daily disinfections. The 1,000-stall bazaar sold not only seafood but also marmots, spotted deer and venomous snakes, according to state media reports that described the market as "filthy and messy."

The emergence of a new illness out of China has carried echoes of the epidemic of severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, which infected more than 8,000 people, killed 774 and sparked mass panic as it spread across more than two dozen countries over eight months after starting in China in November 2002.

Wuhan's health commission, which has so far given relatively regular news updates, said the new pneumonia cases were not caused by SARS. It had also ruled out influenza, bird flu, adenoviruses and Middle East respiratory syndrome.

The World Health Organization said that it is monitoring the situation in China. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a low-level travel notice on Monday, reminding travelers to practice "usual precautions" inside the country.

On Wednesday, the CDC put out a health alert advising physicians who treat patients with pneumonia-like illness to consider a possible link to the Chinese outbreak and to wear masks and take other precautions in treating patients who recently traveled to Wuhan.

The CDC this week also advised U.S. travelers going to Wuhan to avoid animals and sick people and to wash their hands often.

There are no known U.S. cases nor any cases in any countries outside China, the CDC said. "But outbreaks of unknown respiratory disease are always of concern, particularly when there are possible zoonotic origins to the outbreak," the CDC statement said.

Information for this article was contributed by Liu Yang of The Washington Post.

A Section on 01/09/2020