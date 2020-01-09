City takes steps to tie up sewer project’s loose ends

FORT SMITH — The Fort Smith Board of Directors has taken measures to wrap up a project that has been a source of problems for the city.

The board on Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution accepting a construction project as complete and authorizing a final payment of $32,808 to Horseshoe Construction Inc.

The city had signed a consent decree in 2015 with the state, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Justice, agreeing to make an estimated $480 million in repairs and upgrades to the city’s wastewater system over the course of 12 years to clear up chronic violations of the federal Clean Water Act.

The city’s utility director at that time, Jerry Walters, wrote in a memo that the project consisted of remedial measures for about 18,800 linear feet of sanitary sewer lines ranging from 8 to 10 inches in diameter. The measures consisted of conventional open cut installation, pipe burst replacement, manhole replacement and repair, and point repairs. Horseshoe Construction submitted the low bid for the work.

The project — the 2015 Sanitary Sewer Assessment Remedial Measures, Phase B, Sub-Basin S003 — was approved by the Board of Directors on Feb. 6, 2018, according to a memo from city Utility Director Lance McAvoy to City Administrator Carl Geffken. The construction contract with Horseshoe Construction of La Porte, Texas, came with an overall cost of $1,887,540.

Substantial completion, McAvoy wrote, was determined to be April 22, 2019, more than two months after the contracted substantial completion date of Feb. 14, 2019. Final completion was determined to have been achieved on Aug. 12, beyond the 30 days after the substantial completion requirement.

With adjustments to the final completion date being factored in for weather, including the effects of the flooding that took place in May, Horseshoe Construction was 91 days late, according to the city. This resulted in $56,750 in liquidated damages being assessed.

In addition, Horseshoe Construction has not fulfilled an obligation to deliver closed-circuit televised video of the system and other data from the project, with McAvoy writing that the city does not expect the data will be provided. Horseshoe Construction also has refused to sign a final pay application that assesses the liquidated damages, the city said.

“For these reasons and other issues experienced during the project, the department staff recommends that the contractor not to be utilized in the foreseeable future for city projects,” McAvoy wrote.

The final pay request of $32,808 will bring the total cost of the contract to $1,570,832, according to McAvoy. Horseshoe Construction will not receive the remaining $316,707 because of the liquidated damages and failure to deliver the video and other data, as well as underruns, the city decided. The video and other data that the original contract required will be collected in-house as time allows.

FURTHER DISCUSSION

The vice mayor, Kevin Settle, asked McAvoy why Horseshoe Construction was not going to give the city the information it requested. McAvoy replied that he had “no idea.” McAvoy said the city contacted City Attorney Jerry Canfield of the Fort Smith law firm Daily and Woods to ask about the liquidated damages because Horseshoe Construction said that it does not owe the city any such damages.

Settle asked that McAvoy and the city administration talk again with the city’s legal counsel, believing the city should get that closed-circuit video data.

“If they don’t have it, then they need to tell us they don’t have it or what the issue is, but that’s something that we should have,” Settle said. “We shouldn’t be spending our own resources to go back and get this, and if they refuse, I’d go ask for more liquidated damages. And if it needs to go to court, let’s go to court.”

Geffken said that is the plan. McAvoy said Horseshoe Construction provided some data to the city that was determined to be unusable and would not provide updated data when told about it.

When asked by City Director Andre Good, McAvoy said the city had not yet received any kind of legal correspondence from Horseshoe Construction or its representation. The city has one other contract with Horseshoe Construction that is currently “wrapping up,” according to McAvoy.

COMPANY’S RESPONSE

Taylor Jones, project manager for Horseshoe Construction, said in an interview Wednesday that all closed-circuit video items have been turned in and approved by the city. However, Rick Holt, owner of Horseshoe Construction, admitted the company provided some footage that was not up to the city’s standards, with Horseshoe having to find another subcontractor to do the work as a result.

“It was fuzzy, hard to see, this and that and everything, and … there was some that I thought was OK, but we really didn’t argue with them much about it,” Holt said. “I mean, I could see their point and everything. We just got someone else to do it, simple as that, and that has been done. … Any corrections that needed to be made have been made, and they’ve all been approved.”

Jones also said a final pay application, or anything with liquidated damages, has yet to be sent to Horseshoe Construction for it to sign. Holt confirmed this but added that discussion on sending such documentation has taken place between the city and company. He said it is possible that the city sent it to his vice president, who no longer works at Horseshoe Construction.

In addition, Holt said, there were many reasons why Horseshoe Construction was 91 days late in finishing up. One is that Fort Smith has “very, very hard” specifications with which to comply.

“There is a reason why their pipe bursting work is twice as much as surrounding areas. … They have extremely onerous specifications and everything,” Holt said. “And you can put that in this article because I’m sick of these … people to be honest with you.”

“The truth is that we stayed there until we finished and everything, and then we would go for a walk-through, fix what they wanted, have another walk-through, and they’d find other things. We’d go for a walk-through, fix those things, and they would come back and find other things. This happened over and over and over and over again.”

OBSERVATION SERVICES

The city board on Tuesday also unanimously approved a resolution authorizing the mayor to execute a second amendment to an agreement with Mickle Wagner Coleman Inc. for providing construction observation services for the same project.

In another memo, McAvoy wrote that additional effort by the project’s engineering construction observation team has been required as a result of Horseshoe Construction’s “poor performance” of the contracted work. The board approved the first amendment to the engineering agreement on March 12, which provided an additional $33,376 and 100 days.

“This allowed for design of a capacity improvement which prevented the need to replace sections of sewer line multiple times,” McAvoy wrote. “The work was expected to have an April/May 2019 completion date.”

The second amendment for engineering construction observation, according to McAvoy, adds $25,126 for the additional observation necessary because Horseshoe Construction exceeded the construction period that was agreed upon. This raised the agreement’s total not-to-exceed fee to $228,422.