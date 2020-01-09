Diplomacy urged to quell Libyan crisis

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell speaks during a media conference after an extraordinary meeting of the EU college of commissioners at EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell briefed the college on Wednesday regarding the current situation in Libya and Iran. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

BRUSSELS -- Turkey and Russia called Wednesday for a cease-fire to start on Sunday in war-torn Libya while European Union officials intensified diplomatic efforts to cool tensions in the North African nation by holding talks with its prime minister.

In a related diplomatic push in Rome, Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte met with Libya's Gen. Khalifa Hifter, whose eastern forces have opened a fresh offensive against Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj's U.N.-backed government in Tripoli.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin called for the Sunday cease-fire after the two met in Istanbul.

"Seeking a military solution to the ongoing conflict in Libya only causes further suffering and deepens the divisions among Libyans. Securing an immediate cease-fire is the foremost priority to start an inclusive intra-Libyan political process under U.N. auspices," Erdogan and Putin said in a joint statement.

Libya is currently governed by dueling authorities in the east and west. The eastern government, backed by Hifter's forces, is supported by the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, as well as France and Russia. The western, Tripoli government receives aid from Turkey, Qatar and Italy.

The fighting has threatened to plunge Libya into violent chaos rivaling the 2011 conflict that ousted and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi.

"We have been following with great concern the recent developments, particularly the intensified fighting around Tripoli, in long-suffering Libya," Putin and Erdogan's statement said. "The worsening situation in Libya is undermining the security and stability of Libya's wider neighborhood, the entire Mediterranean region, as well as the African continent, triggering irregular migration, the further spread of weapons, terrorism and other criminal activities including illicit trafficking."

In Brussels, Sarraj met with European Council President Charles Michel and EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell. Earlier this week, the EU's top diplomat and the foreign ministers of Britain, France, Germany and Italy condemned Turkey's plans to deploy troops to Libya.

Turkey's parliament last Thursday authorized the deployment of troops to help Serraj. Turkey has begun sending soldiers to Libya for training and coordination.

"Michel expressed concerns about the worrying military escalations in Libya. He underlined that there is no military solution to the Libyan crisis, only a political process can bring peace and stability closer," the European Council said in a statement. "Libyans should be at the heart of defining their own future."

Borrell called the situation in Libya "very dangerous," adding "we are maybe facing a watershed point."

Hifter traveled to Rome on a previously unannounced visit to meet with the Italian premier. Conte received him with full honors at the premier's palace.

An Italian government official said Serraj was also expected to meet Wednesday with Conte but later said Serraj wouldn't visit after all.

Meanwhile, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio attended Libya talks in Cairo with his counterparts from Egypt, France, Cyprus and Greece. But Italy, which is Libya's former colonial ruler and has extensive oil interests in the country, didn't sign a final meeting statement reiterating calls for a political solution and condemning Turkey's military alliance with the Serraj government.

The Egyptian, French, Cypriot and Greek ministers expressed support for talks in Berlin that would bring together both sides of the Libyan conflict. Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said the proposed summit in Germany could be the "last chance" to draw a road map to peace.

In a sign that Hifter's forces weren't backing down, his self-styled Libyan National Army announced that it was expanding the "no fly zone" around Tripoli.

Michel is scheduled to travel to Turkey on Saturday to meet with Erdogan and to then head to Cairo to discuss the Libyan crisis with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi.

Information for this article was contributed by Nicole Winfield and Maggie Hyde of The Associated Press.

A Section on 01/09/2020