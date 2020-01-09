Ex-office manager indicted in 5-year, $500,000 scheme

A former office manager for a Central Arkansas restaurant supply company was indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury on 32 counts of fraud accusing her of stealing $500,000 from the business over five years.

Ruth Eleanor Wilson, 40, of Cabot managed the financial records for the company, which wasn't named, and was an authorized signatory on its account at Iberia Bank, according to the four-page indictment.

It said that between February 2014 and February 2019, she issued about 141 unauthorized checks made payable to herself and her husband from the company's account, and then deposited them into an account she shared with her husband at U.S. Bank or an account she shared with an unnamed relative at Arkansas Federal Credit Union.

The checks totaled $514,841.55, and were in addition to her annual salary of about $50,000, according to the indictment. It said she "hid these unauthorized checks in the company's accounting system by making false entries in an amount(s) equal to the issued checks."

For the first four years of the scheme, the number of unauthorized checks Wilson deposited increased each year, from nine checks totaling $4,385.41 in 2014 to 69 checks totaling $315,780.08 in 2018, according to the indictment. It said she deposited two unauthorized checks totaling $8,549.21 in 2019.

