Fraternity of fear

You will recall the heart-cooling Christmastime story having to do with state Sen. Trent Garner, Republican extremist of El Dorado.

He was scared by the possible entry into Arkansas of a few refugees from persecution in their homelands and cleared through advanced vetting even by the Trump administration, which doesn't like or want refugees in the first place.

Garner called for legislative hearings on the decision by Gov. Asa Hutchinson, that well-known leftist, to continue allowing relocation of refugees to Arkansas under tightly prescribed regulations.

What had happened is that the Trump administration, trying to squeeze refugees even beyond newly unwelcoming practices, gave states the authority to opt out of receiving any refugees beginning in June of this year. It required that governors, if willing to continue receiving any, affirm as much in a formal letter to the State Department by late this month.

To the Trump administration's surprise, 39 governors, including 13 Republicans so far, including Our Boy Asa, have formally notified the State Department that their states always have been willing to take refugees and still would be.

Garner went all fraidy-cat about Hutchinson's simple continuation of the status quo. He said we needed to get to the bottom of it. Just who were these outsiders who would be coming to Arkansas? He called for a special legislative hearing.

To answer his question: These are people who fled persecution and won clearance through what's left of America's famous benevolence. Over the years, most have been African.

Garner says you can never be too careful in this dangerous world. But you can. You could sell your car because car wrecks might happen. You could decline to eat because you don't where that food has been.

So it turns out that Garner's call for a legislative inquiry has been obliged by his colleagues. Such is the fraternity of lawmaking.

The Joint City, County and Local Affairs Committee will commence such a session at 10 a.m. Monday at which Hutchinson will stroll over from the governor's office to explain himself and take questions.

Sen. Gary Stubblefield, the Senate chairman of that committee, says he called the meeting by his own choice because of his own constituents' questions, not at Garner's behest.

Either way, Hutchinson thus will have the opportunity to confuse legislators with facts, even if he simply reads the fact sheet that he put out when he released his letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo saying, sure, we'd take some refugees.

Perhaps he will explain that this relocation program pertains only to refugees assigned to approved charitable aid organizations, meaning, in Arkansas, a lone and laudable organization in Northwest Arkansas called Canopy NWA.

Perhaps the governor will explain that the Trump executive order requires city consent as well, and that Fayetteville and Springdale have given it.

Perhaps he will explain that the relocation services include job placement and compensation for 90 days and that the resettlement charity may serve refugees located only within 100 miles of its offices--and that El Dorado is more than 100 miles from Northwest Arkansas.

Perhaps the governor will explain that he ran this matter past legislative leaders and some of the affected legislators, meaning those in, you know, Northwest Arkansas.

Perhaps the governor will explain that the issue is immediate relocation services, not permanent residency. Refugees normally will get green cards and then are required to apply for citizenship in a year. Once in the country appropriately, they can move around if they choose.

Perhaps Hutchinson will explain that a refugee relocated to Arkansas because we are decent people with a few exceptions could then choose to move to, say, Dallas, where he might have family, even if the governor of Texas hadn't been decent--which he hasn't, yet, with the deadline looming.

The refugee simply would get no federally subsidized formal relocation services in Texas.

Conversely, if Arkansas were to decline to accept refugees under this program, scores of refugees could still decide to move to, say, El Dorado and take their own chances. Perhaps they could contact the local state senator for assistance.

Maybe the governor will mention four surrounding states--Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Louisiana--that have given similar consent, and that three of those states have Republican governors.

Maybe he'll mention that Arkansas received only 54 refugees last year, and that fewer are expected in 2020.

This is simply an illegitimate issue. Garner's concern--dittoed by Sen. Bob Ballinger of Berryville--is uninformed if not intentionally misrepresentative, and simple fearmongering.

Asa Hutchinson is a perfectly solid conservative Republican governor, like a dozen others sending similar letters so far. They operate under the perhaps imperiled premise that conservative Republicanism can accommodate logic, practicality and decency--and is not fraidy-cat.

------------v------------

John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, is a member of the Arkansas Writers' Hall of Fame. Email him at jbrummett@arkansasonline.com. Read his @johnbrummett Twitter feed.

Editorial on 01/09/2020