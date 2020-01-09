• Alexzandria Wolliston says she's tired but feels "like I hit the twin lottery" after giving birth to two sets of twins in the same year, first having twin boys in March and then giving birth to a second set at a hospital in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Dec. 27.

• Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the 86-year-old U.S. Supreme Court justice, in an interview with CNN declared that she is "cancer-free," beating the disease for the fourth time after undergoing radiation treatment for pancreatic cancer over the summer.

• Dan Florness, CEO of Minnesota industrial supplier Fastenall, confirmed that a Canadian branch manager was fired for a public tweet criticizing the company's choice of a holiday gift of barbecue sauce and a wooden grill scraper, saying the termination may have been an overreaction, but he wasn't going to second-guess it.

• Christopher Ragsdale of Wichita Falls, Texas, faces assault charges after being accused of choking and head-butting his girlfriend after she complained about the "horrible" smell of his flatulence while the couple was at a friend's house, police said.

• Gregg Oelofse, who oversees coastal management for Cape Town, South Africa, said officials are happy that the first great white shark in 20 months has been spotted in False Bay, easing concern that one of the region's biggest tourist attractions had disappeared for good.

• Bernell Breaux, 57, accused of trying to rob two bank branches in New Orleans in one day and fleeing on a bicycle, was arrested on two bank-robbery counts and jailed after a Crimestoppers tip helped police track him down.

• Shawna Joseph, 28, of Jersey City, N.J., who became angry about long lines at a state Motor Vehicle Commission office, is accused of smashing computer equipment, assaulting two workers and kicking police officers as they tried to arrest her, authorities said.

• Laura Marye Wesley, 32, and two others face up to five years in prison after pleading guilty in Phoenix to conspiring to import knockoff jewelry made in the Philippines and sell it in Arizona and Texas as made by American Indians, federal prosecutors said.

• Brian Rini, 24, of Medina, Ohio, who claimed to be an Illinois child who disappeared in 2011 at age 6, pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft and was sentenced to two years in prison, minus time served, prosecutors said.

A Section on 01/09/2020