Investigation underway after man seriously wounded in west Arkansas

FORT SMITH — The Fort Smith Police Department opened an investigation after getting called to a neighborhood on a possible shooting and found a man with life-threatening injuries Wednesday night.

Police responded to a call at a residence in the 3000 block of Bluff Avenue at about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, department spokesman Aric Mitchell said in an email Thursday.

A man identified as Richard Todd Flanagan Jr., was discovered with what appeared to be life-threatening wounds. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made as of Thursday, according to Mitchell.