Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Investigation underway after man seriously wounded in west Arkansas

by The Associated Press | Today at 6:56 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Police lights are shown in this file photo.

FORT SMITH — The Fort Smith Police Department opened an investigation after getting called to a neighborhood on a possible shooting and found a man with life-threatening injuries Wednesday night.

Police responded to a call at a residence in the 3000 block of Bluff Avenue at about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, department spokesman Aric Mitchell said in an email Thursday.

A man identified as Richard Todd Flanagan Jr., was discovered with what appeared to be life-threatening wounds. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made as of Thursday, according to Mitchell.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT