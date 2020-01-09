Investigation underway after man seriously wounded in west Arkansas

Police lights are shown in this file photo.
FORT SMITH — The Fort Smith Police Department opened an investigation after getting called to a neighborhood on a possible shooting and found a man with life-threatening injuries Wednesday night.
Police responded to a call at a residence in the 3000 block of Bluff Avenue at about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, department spokesman Aric Mitchell said in an email Thursday.
A man identified as Richard Todd Flanagan Jr., was discovered with what appeared to be life-threatening wounds. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
No arrests have been made as of Thursday, according to Mitchell.
