Iran tensions complicate plane crash investigation

Responders search the area Wednesday where a Ukrainian jetliner crashed minutes after taking off from Tehran. Iranian officials ruled out suggestions that the crash was related to military action but said the flight recorder data from the jet would not be sent to Boeing, its maker. More photos at arkansasonline.com/19iran/. (AP/Ebrahim Noroozi)

The mood in Iran's capital was tense Wednesday morning when Ukraine International Flight 752 took off, bound for Kyiv. Just hours earlier, Iran had fired missiles at two bases in Iraq that house U.S. troops, and Iranian forces were on alert for an American counterstrike.

Nothing was unusual about the plane's takeoff and ascent, according to preliminary satellite data. But minutes into the flight, the Boeing 737 was engulfed in flames as it plunged to the ground, killing at least 176 people on board.

In the best of circumstances, determining the cause of a plane crash can take a year or more of difficult investigative work and involve multiple governments. Resolving what happened in the skies of Tehran may prove even more complicated given the tensions between Iran, where the plane went down, and the United States, where the aircraft was built by Boeing, a company in the midst of a crisis after two earlier deadly accidents.

The immediate aftermath of the crash brought confusing and contradictory statements from Ukraine and Iran. The Ukrainian Embassy in Iran initially issued a statement ruling out terrorism or a rocket attack. But the statement was later removed from the embassy's website and replaced with one saying it was too early to draw any conclusions.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ISFRXOqqTLo]

Ukrainian officials had initially agreed that the 3½-year-old plane was brought down by mechanical trouble before backing away from that idea.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who cut short a visit to Oman to return to Kyiv, said a team of Ukrainian experts would go to Tehran to help investigate the crash.

"Our priority is to find the truth and everyone responsible for the tragedy," he wrote in a Facebook statement.

Zelenskiy said he had ordered the prosecutor general to open a criminal investigation into the crash and that the country's entire civil aviation fleet would be checked.

In Washington, a Democrat who attended a classified briefing from Trump administration officials -- including Defense Secretary Mark Esper, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and CIA Director Gina Haspel -- said the briefers had no intelligence indicating the plane was shot down. The lawmaker spoke on condition of anonymity.

Pompeo said the United States is calling for cooperation with any investigation into the cause of the crash.

The Iranian Students' News Agency, a state-run media organization, posted a video that it said showed the predawn crash, with an aircraft, apparently in flames, descending in the distance before a bright burst filled the sky upon impact.

Photos and videos from the crash site showed rescuers in a field littered with plane debris, smoldering fires and the belongings of passengers.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/19iran/]

Ukraine International Flight 752 left Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran at 6:12 a.m. local time Wednesday and abruptly ceased the automatic transmission of flight data two to three minutes later, though it remained in the air for a few minutes longer.

Experts say that is an extremely rare sequence of events, even in a catastrophic accident -- and all the more unexpected in a relatively new plane, built in 2016, of a model with a very good safety record.

The plane had reached an altitude of almost 8,000 feet and a speed of more than 300 mph, according to Flightradar24, which tracks aircraft by their radio signals.

"Planes just don't blow up in midair," said Richard Aboulafia, vice president for analysis at Teal Group, an aviation consulting firm. "It doesn't work like that."

After an accident, the "black boxes," or flight data recorders, are often sent to the plane's maker for analysis. But the head of Iran's Civil Aviation Organization, Ali Abedzadeh, told the semiofficial Mehr News Agency that Iran would not send the recorders from the Ukraine International Airlines flight to Boeing, a U.S. company.

"We will not give the black box to the manufacturer and the Americans," Mehr quoted him as saying. Ukrainian officials, he said, would be involved in Iran's investigation of the crash.

Michael Huerta, a former administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration, said the fact that the crash happened in Iran would complicate the investigation. Normally, the country where a crash occurs leads the investigation and includes officials from the country where the plane was produced, in this case the United States.

"In global aviation, we would like to think that the technical experts will rule the day, but given that it's Iran, we'll have to wait and see," Huerta said.

The National Transportation Safety Board, which often takes part in aviation accident investigations in other parts of the world, "is working with the State Department and other agencies to determine the best course of action," said spokesman Christopher O'Neil.

A spokesman for Iran's armed forces, Abolfazl Shekarchi, said the crash was not a result of any military action.

"They are spreading propaganda that the Ukrainian flight was targeted," Iranian news media outlets quoted Shekarchi as saying. "This is ridiculous. Most of the passengers on this flight were our valued young Iranian men and women. Whatever we do, we do it for the protection and defense of our country and our people."

Qassem Biniaz, an official at the Iranian Ministry of Roads and Urban Development, told the Islamic Republic News Agency, the government's official news agency, that an engine on the plane caught fire and that the pilot was unable to regain control.

Iranian news organizations tied to the government referred to technical problems with the plane, but they did not elaborate or cite evidence. Later, Abedzadeh told Mehr that so far there is no evidence of technical problems.

An airliner should be able to fly even if one engine fails. An "uncontained" engine failure, in which parts of an engine disintegrate, can spray shrapnel that can damage or even destroy a plane, but such events are rare.

The plane appears to have banked northwest and flown for several miles after its transponder stopped working. It crashed on agricultural land near the village of Khalaj Abad, about 10 miles northwest of where the plane's signal was last logged by Flightradar24. Photographs of the crash site showed debris spread over an area at least 200 yards long.

"It woke us up," said Sajad Shirkhani, 29, who lives near the crash site. "We got out of bed and ran outside, and all of the windows on our home were broken. We ran outside; we thought we were hit by a missile, that there was a war."

There were 176 people aboard the Ukraine International Airlines flight, including nine crew members, according to the airline, which released the names of the dead. But the Iranian authorities listed 177, while some Iranian news organizations cited other figures. The breakdown of the victims' nationalities also diverged, though that may be because some passengers held dual citizenship; Iran's tally included 147 Iranians and two Canadians, while Vadym Prystaiko, Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs, said there were 82 Iranians and 63 Canadians.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday that 138 passengers on the flight were connecting to Canada. The flight included many international students who were studying at universities across Canada. Newlyweds and a Canadian family of four were also on the flight.

Trudeau said his government is reaching out to his international counterparts. Getting answers from Iran might prove difficult as Canada closed its embassy in Iran in 2012 and suspended diplomatic relations.

Trudeau said he spoke with President Donald Trump earlier Wednesday.

Asked if he could say whether the plane was shot down, Trudeau said: "I cannot. It's too early to speculate."

At a news conference at Boryspil International Airport in Kyiv several hours after the crash, Ukraine International Airlines executives said the plane had been in good working order and was being operated by a highly trained crew. They offered no theories as to what might have happened and declined to comment on whether it might have been shot down.

Airline President Yevhen Dykhne said the aircraft "was one of the best planes we had, with an amazing, reliable crew." The jet last underwent routine maintenance on Monday, according to the airline. As for the pilots, it said, "Given the crew's experience, error probability is minimal. We do not even consider such a chance."

Information for this article was contributed by Anton Troianovski, Andrew E. Kramer and Daniel Victor of The New York Times; and by David Koenig, Jon Gambrell, Adam Schreck, Daria Litvinova, Inna Varenytsia, Dmytro Vlasov, Carlo Piovano and Rob Gillies of The Associated Press.

Debris covers a wide area southwest of Tehran on Wednesday where a Ukrainian jetliner crashed, killing at least 176 people on board. (AP/Ebrahim Noroozi)

The partner of Julia Sologub, a member of the flight crew on the Ukrainian jet that crashed in Iran, kisses her portrait Wednesday at a memorial set up at Ukraine’s Boryspil international airport outside Kyiv. (AP/Efrem Lukatsky)

A Section on 01/09/2020