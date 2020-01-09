Jacksonville hires new football coach

Jacksonville has hired Little Rock McClellan's Maurice Moody as its new football coach.

The Jacksonville North Pulaski School District made the hire at a special school board meeting Thursday night.

Moody spent the past seven seasons at McClellan, where he led the school to two Class 5A state championship games in 2015 and 2017. He has also been a head coach at Earle and Blytheville.

The Titans will move down from Class 6A to Class 5A in 2020 and will play in the 5A-Central Conference.

Jacksonville finished 3-7 under interim coach Jordan Johnston in 2019. Johnston replaced Barry Hickingbotham in July.