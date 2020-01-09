Judge denies UA's request for review of lawsuit

FAYETTEVILLE — A federal district court judge today denied a request by a University of Arkansas attorney who proposed that an appellate court review a Title IX lawsuit before a trial scheduled to begin in March.

"This is the oldest case on the Court’s docket and trial is set to begin in two months," U.S. District Judge P.K. Holmes III wrote in denying a request from UA that an earlier order be certified "for immediate appeal."

"The most efficient path to resolution in this aging case is to proceed to a trial on the merits. Defendants may appeal the Court’s order after trial," Holmes wrote in the order.

A former student filed a lawsuit in 2016 alleging that the university acted with "deliberate indifference" after her October 2014 report that she was sexually assaulted in her dorm room by another student.

On Monday, UA stated in court documents that it's a legal question as to whether a Title IX lawsuit claiming "deliberate indifference" must include a claim that further harassment took place after a school received "initial notice of the problem."

Holmes had previously referred to a student’s vulnerability to harassment in an earlier order allowing the case to move forward to trial.

In November, an order from Holmes stated that it was a "question for the jury" whether "deliberate indifference" left the student with "an objectively reasonable belief that she remained vulnerable to harassment" severe enough to deprive her of educational opportunities.

Read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for the full story.