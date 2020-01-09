McConnell says no to trial 'haggling'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stressed again Wednesday that she won’t allow the impeachment trial to begin until Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell lays out proposed ground rules for the trial. More photos at arkansasonline.com/19pelosi/. (The New York Times/Erin Schaff)

WASHINGTON -- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused Wednesday to negotiate with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on the terms of the Senate's impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, accusing the speaker of playing politics with a solemn process at a time of possible war.

A day after he announced that he had the votes to conduct a trial without agreeing to Democrats' demands for witnesses, McConnell said the House now has no choice but to end the "shameless game-playing" and transmit the two articles of impeachment against Trump that it approved last month.

"There will be no haggling with the House over Senate procedure," McConnell, R-Ky., said on the Senate floor.

On Tuesday evening, Pelosi demanded that McConnell make public his proposed rules for the proceeding before she delivered the articles.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gxik95nPCNo]

Pelosi reiterated Wednesday that she does not plan to name House impeachment managers and allow a trial to go forward until McConnell provides a resolution laying out proposed rules for a Senate trial.

"We are waiting to see what the terms are," Pelosi told reporters as she left a Democratic caucus meeting. "As I said from the beginning, how we choose our managers depends on what the arena ... we are going into."

Three weeks have passed since the House impeached Trump on the charge that he abused the power of his office by pressuring Ukraine's new leader to investigate Democrats, using as leverage $400 million in military assistance for the U.S. ally as it counters Russia at its border. Trump insists he did nothing wrong, but his defiance of the House Democrats' investigation led to an additional charge of obstruction of Congress.

Senators from both sides are eager to serve as jurors for Trump's day in court. The trial will be conducted in the Senate, where Republicans have a thin majority.

House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries of New York said he backs Pelosi's decision.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/19pelosi/]

"I support the decision of the speaker to hold the articles until we get some clarity" as to whether there will be a fair trial, Jeffries said. He added that there was no discussion of the matter during House Democrats' Wednesday morning caucus meeting, which lasted about an hour and 15 minutes.

Rep. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts, the vice chairwoman of the Democratic caucus, blasted McConnell for saying he is ready to begin the impeachment trial without an agreement on witnesses.

"Continuing to block, to coordinate this trial with the White House, makes the Senate leader complicit in this obstruction of the facts that we need to put forth in the impeachment trial and put forward in front of the American people," she said.

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., warned his Republican colleagues Wednesday that both history and the American people "in the here and now" will judge them harshly if they do not support the inclusion of witnesses and documents at a Senate trial of Trump.

"If the Senate fails to hold a fair hearing of those charges, if one party, the president's party, decides to rush through a trial without hearing all the facts, witnesses and documents, it won't just be the verdict of history that falls heavy on their shoulders," Schumer said. "The American people in the here and now will pass a harsh judgment on senators who participated in a cover-up for the president."

Schumer also made clear that Democrats plan to force votes on calling witnesses, including former national security adviser John Bolton and acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney.

"I want to make one thing very clear: There will be votes, repeated votes, on the questions of witnesses and documents at the trial," Schumer said.

Citing the heightened tensions in the Middle East -- where Iran fired missiles at U.S. forces in Iraq -- McConnell alleged that Pelosi was playing a dangerous game on impeachment at the worst possible time.

"At the very same time a global crisis was unfolding in real time, she published another 'Dear colleague' letter saying she intends to keep our commander in chief in this limbo indefinitely," McConnell said.

During his remarks, McConnell cited public comments from three members of the Democratic caucus -- Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Chris Murphy of Connecticut and Angus King, I-Maine -- who have said they would like to see a trial begin.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, put out a news release Wednesday afternoon that highlighted a half-dozen Democratic senators who have said publicly in recent days that a trial should begin soon. Among them was Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., who, according to a Bloomberg News reporter, said: "If we're going to do it, she should send them over. I don't see what good delay does."

"My Democratic friends are losing patience," McConnell said, accusing Pelosi of having an "endless appetite for these cynical games."

Manchin, however, said Wednesday on CNN that the Senate would be conducting "a sham of a trial" if it did not include Bolton as a witness.

Bolton said earlier this week that he is prepared to testify in a Senate trial if a subpoena is issued. Some Republicans have argued that Bolton shouldn't be called because he did not participate in the House impeachment proceedings.

Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said Wednesday that he anticipates Pelosi will make a decision about transmitting the articles of impeachment "in the next few days," and he defended the three-week delay.

"I understand she may make a decision in the next few days, but that's entirely up to her," Durbin said during an appearance on CNN. "What's she been looking for is not unreasonable. The Constitution calls for a trial in the Senate. She has asked what that trial will be. As one my colleagues said the other day ... a trial has witnesses. A cover-up does not have witnesses."

McConnell's objective in the current dispute is to bring about a speedy acquittal of the president. Pelosi, having orchestrated the impeachment vote in the House, does not want to allow the Senate to quickly conclude the matter without delving into additional witness accounts or documents.

Republicans have accused Democrats of rushing to impeach and then delaying the process. At their own lunch Wednesday, Republican senators were privately split on next steps, with some seeking ways to compel Pelosi to act while others were content to let impeachment slip, sources said.

The impeachment timeline is complicating the political calendar, with the weekslong trial now expected to bump into presidential primaries. Several Democratic senators are running for the party nomination.

Returning to Washington from the campaign trail, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., told reporters that she was confident in Pelosi's plan.

"I have no doubt that she will get this right," Warren said. "Some things are more important than politics, and the impeachment of a president is certainly one of those. No one is above the law, not even the president."

Information for this article was contributed by Nicholas Fandos of The New York Times; by Lisa Mascaro, Mary Clare Jalonick, Alan Fram, Laurie Kellman, Darlene Superville, Matthew Daly and Padmananda Rama of The Associated Press; and by John Wagner, Felicia Sonmez, Mike DeBonis, Rachael Bade, Paul Kane and Seung Min Kim of The Washington Post.

A Section on 01/09/2020