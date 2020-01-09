Michigan suspect to get mental tests

CORUNNA, Mich. — A Michigan judge on Wednesday ordered mental competency and forensic evaluations for a man charged in the slaying and mutilation of a man he met through the dating app Grindr.

The judge ordered the exams for Mark Latunski, 50, during a probable-cause conference in 6th District Court in Corunna. Latunski, who attended the hearing over a video feed, was arraigned Dec. 30 on charges of open murder and disinterment and mutilation of a body in the killing of Kevin Bacon, 25.

Latunski’s lawyer, Doug Corwin Jr., submitted a motion for Latunski to undergo competency and forensic evaluations, which Shiawassee Chief District Judge Ward L. Clarkson approved.

Corwin had filed filed notices with the court Tuesday seeking an insanity defense and a psychiatric evaluation for Latunski.

The judge’s order calls for Latunski to be moved from the Shiawassee County jail, where he’s being held without bond, to the Center for Forensic Psychiatry near Saline for the evaluations, The Flint Journal reported.

Bacon’s naked body was found Dec. 28 hanging from the ceiling of Latunski’s Bennington Township home. Investigators said in previous court records that Latunski admitted to stabbing Bacon in the back, slitting his throat and eating parts of his body.

Bacon’s roommate, Michelle Myers, told police that Bacon met Latunski on Dec. 24 after connecting with him on a dating app. His family reported him missing the next day.

Divorce, custody and criminal records show a history of complaints about Latunski’s mental health. He was known to stop taking medication prescribed to treat his mental illnesses.