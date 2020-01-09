• Britain's Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, said they are planning "to step back" as senior members of the royal family, a revelation that underscores the couple's wish to forge a new path for the royals in the modern world. A statement issued by Buckingham Palace on Wednesday said the royal couple intend to become financially independent, shunning public support, to underpin their work on charities. It said they intend to "balance" their time between the United Kingdom and North America, where the 38-year-old Duchess of Sussex grew up. "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution," the couple said in the statement. In a post on their Instagram account, the couple said: "We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen." Harry, 35, is a grandson of Queen Elizabeth II and is sixth in line to the British throne. Before marrying Harry in 2018, the duchess was the American actress known as Meghan Markle and a star of the TV legal drama Suits. The royal couple has a baby son, Archie, who was born in May. The couple did not say where, exactly, they would spend their time. Markle is from Los Angeles but more recently lived and worked in Toronto, where Suits is filmed.

• Pope Francis cautiously waded back into the crowds on Wednesday after video of him swatting away the hand of a pilgrim who grabbed him went viral and sparked a papal apology. Francis, 83, gingerly agreed to a nun's request for a kiss on the cheek but said he would only approach her if she didn't bite. The moment occurred as Francis entered the Vatican auditorium at the start of his weekly general audience when the pope usually greets well-wishers lined up behind barricades. Francis kept his distance when the sister first asked for a papal kiss but then negotiated the terms: "I'll give you a kiss, but keep calm. Don't bite!" he said. The woman agreed and Francis then bent in to give her a peck on the cheek. His gesture prompted the woman to do a little jig of joy and sparked cheers from those around them. Francis' caution was perhaps a reflection that he was still rattled by the New Year's Eve hand-grab incident, as well as a reflection of a well-founded concern about the enthusiasm of religious sisters, who tend to go a bit wild when near the pope. Francis apologized during his New Year's Day blessing for having lost his temper the day before when a woman aggressively grabbed his hand as he greeted pilgrims in St. Peter's Square.

Pope Francis greets the faithful Wednesday at the Vatican at the conclusion of his general audience. (AP/Gregorio Borgia)

