Outdoors calendar

JANUARY
9 Craighead County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Sage Meadows Country Club, Jonesboro. Jeffrey Higgins (870) 821-0505 or jhigginsfarms@gmail.com
14 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela's/Bass Pro Shops. 2300 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231.
14 Poinsett County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Trumann Recreational Complex. John Jordan (870) 483-3447 or jaks1@ymail.com
