Pizza stolen out of delivery man's hands in downtown Little Rock, police say

FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.
A pizza was stolen out of a delivery man’s hands Wednesday night in downtown Little Rock, police said.
A 53-year-old Pizza Hut driver told Little Rock police he was near 308 E. Eighth St. taking a pizza to a resident at Buffington Towers, 224 E. Seventh St., when two males got his attention.
One then elbowed him in the stomach and pushed him to the ground. That assailant then took the pizza and carrying bag, according to the report, before the pair ran away.
The responding officer searched the area but did not make any arrests, according to the report.
