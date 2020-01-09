Rain falls in Australia but lightning a worry

A firefighter backs away from the flames Wednesday after lighting a controlled burn near Tomerong, Australia, to help contain a larger fire nearby. More photos at arkansasonline.com/19australia/ (AP/Rick Rycroft)

CANBERRA, Australia -- Thunderstorms and showers offered some relief for firefighters battling deadly wildfires across Australia's drought-parched east coast on Wednesday but also raised concerns that lightning will spark more fires before dangerous hot and windy conditions return.

Around 2,300 firefighters in New South Wales state were making the most of relatively benign conditions by frantically consolidating containment lines around more than 110 blazes and patrolling for lightning strikes, state Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said.

"Unfortunately with lightning strikes, it's not always the next day they pop up," Fitzsimmons told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

"They can smolder around in trees and in root systems for a couple of days and pop up under drier, hotter conditions, so we are very mindful of that as we head into Friday," he added.

The containment work comes as the death toll since the fires flared in September rose by one to 26. Matt Kavanagh, a 43-year-old Victoria state firefighter, was killed in a vehicle crash last Friday, officials said. Kavanagh was on the road working to extinguish unattended campfires when the crash happened, said Chris Hardman of the fire agency in Victoria state. It took police a few days to investigate his death before they confirmed that it was linked to his work on the wildfires, and therefore part of the disaster's official death toll.

U.S. officials said Tuesday that they're planning to send at least another 100 firefighters to Australia to join 159 already in the country battling wildfires.

The National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, Idaho, said that 90 firefighters including on-the-ground hand crews left in recent days to fight fires that have scorched an area twice the size of the U.S. state of Maryland.

Another 100 American firefighters are expected to fly to Australia next week, said center spokeswoman Carrie Bilbao. It's the largest-ever deployment of U.S. firefighters abroad, she said.

The Australian Fire and Emergency Service Authorities Council requested the firefighters as part of a reciprocal deal that sent 138 Australians to fight U.S. wildfires in 2018. The U.S. has similar agreements with Canada, Mexico and New Zealand.

The unprecedented fire crisis in southeast Australia that has destroyed 2,000 homes and shrouded major cities in smoke has focused many Australians on how the nation adapts to climate change. Prime Minister Scott Morrison has faced fierce criticism both domestically and internationally for downplaying the need for his government to address climate change, which experts say helps supercharge the blazes.

The Labor Party had pledged to reduce Australia's greenhouse gas emissions by 45% below 2005 levels by 2030 and achieve zero emissions by 2050 if it had won last year's elections. The coalition government has committed to reduce emissions by 26% to 28% by 2030 and warns that the Labor Party's more ambitious target would wreck the economy.

Several firefighters unions urged the federal government on Wednesday to order a royal commission -- the nation's highest form of investigation -- into the wildfires.

As many as 1 billion animals may have been killed in Australia's wildfires since September, a scientist said, doubling his earlier estimate.

New figures released Wednesday by the University of Sydney's Chris Dickman indicate more than 800 million animals have been killed in the state of New South Wales alone, while 1 billion had died nationally. That includes mammals, birds and reptiles directly killed by the fires or indirectly through loss of habitat.

Koalas have been particularly affected, according to Environment Minister Sussan Ley who told a radio station Saturday that up to 30% of the population on the mid-north coast of New South Wales may have been killed.

"We're probably looking at what climate change may look like for other parts of the world in the first stages in Australia at the moment," said Dickman, a professor in ecology in the school of environmental science, said in a statement on the university's website. "It's a very sad time."

Information for this article was contributed by Rod McGuirk, Kristen Gelineau and Keith Ridler of The Associated Press and by Sybilla Gross of Bloomberg News.

