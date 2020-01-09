Review logs IRS' struggles in 2019

FILE - This April 13, 2014, file photo shows the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) headquarters building in Washington. 2019 was another tough year for the IRS, according to a new federal report. Burdened with years of budget cuts and a recent increase in workload to implement a new tax law, the IRS struggled to deliver on its mission in the past fiscal year. The annual report from the Office of Taxpayer Advocate found that in the 2019 fiscal year, among other problems, the agency failed to collect billions in unpaid taxes. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)

For the IRS, 2019 was another tough year, according to a new federal report.

Burdened with years of budget cuts and a recent increase in workload to implement a new tax law, the IRS struggled to deliver on its mission in the past fiscal year. The annual report from the Office of Taxpayer Advocate found that in fiscal 2019, among other problems, the IRS was late in sending legitimate refunds to many taxpayers and failed to answer the majority of phone calls from taxpayers. The agency also failed to collect billions in unpaid taxes.

The Taxpayer Advocate's role -- while inside the IRS -- is to ensure taxpayer rights are being fairly represented. Among those duties is an annual report to Congress, which lists the most serious problems facing taxpayers. The report is often critical of the agency, and this year's edition released Wednesday was no exception.

The Advocate's report found that the IRS is one of the lowest-performing federal agencies in terms of customer service. The agency answered only 29% of the 100 million telephone calls it got during the 2019 fiscal year.

That's a problem not just for those wanting help filing taxes, but also those with more serious issues. People facing enforcement action -- such as wage garnishment, bank levies or more -- were not always able to reach the IRS to make them aware of hardships, which could potentially free them from those levies.

The IRS has increased the online tools and assistance it provides to taxpayers. But other forms of live support, such as Taxpayer Assistance Centers, have dwindled so some people still find it difficult to get the help they need.

The primary problem is that the IRS has been struggling with a major shortage of funding and an increased workload. Its budget has been reduced by about 20% since 2010, after adjusting for inflation. And the number of full-time employees has declined by about 22% during that time. Meanwhile, it had to manage a sweeping overhaul of federal tax law.

While the advocates office said the budget problem is at the core of the agency's shortcomings , it also noted some could be attributed to "a culture in which the agency focuses on its own priorities without adequately factoring in the needs of taxpayers."

For example, the report said that the IRS also is struggling to enforce the law "with fairness to all." Case in point, the IRS has been unable to collect an annual average of about $381 billion in unpaid taxes between 2011 and 2013 period. This suggests each U.S. household is effectively paying $3,000 to subsidize noncompliance by others.

Additionally, many taxpayers who file legitimate returns waited weeks or months for a refund in the past year because of a new fraud filter. The new filter flagged and stopped the processing of nearly 1.1 million returns. But ultimately, its false positive rate was 71%; meaning that 71 out of every 100 refunds stopped were eventually determined to be legitimate.

