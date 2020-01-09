Sections
Sex assault at UALR building reported

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:26 a.m.

A sexual assault was reported Wednesday at an academic building on the University of Arkansas at Little Rock campus, officials said.

A recorded message was provided to students notifying them that at 5:20 p.m., a sexual assault occurred inside a women's restroom on the second floor of Stabler Hall, a liberal-arts building.

Students were told that the suspect was 5 feet 10 inches tall and about 25 years old. He fled the area in an unknown direction, according to the university.

The recorded message mentioned that Little Rock police would be handling the case, but university spokeswoman Angela Parker later said campus police were investigating.

Parker also said a statement from the university would be forthcoming but later said no additional information was available Wednesday night.

The university is currently between semesters, with the spring term scheduled to begin Jan. 21.

