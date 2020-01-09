Skeletal remains in southwest Arkansas belong to missing man, officials say

Police tape
Skeletal remains found Dec. 15 in Hempstead County south of Hope have been identified as belonging to a missing man.
Joseph Christopher Cowart was reported missing in May 2012, according to a news release from the Hempstead County sheriff's office.
Cowart's remains were first reported Dec. 15 by a woman who told authorities her son and his friends found them in the woods near the 3000 block of Arkansas 174 South, along with a gun.
The cause and manner of death for the man have not yet been determined by the state medical examiner’s office, according to the release.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.