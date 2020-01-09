State Board of Education postpones decision on closing Pine Bluff charter school

The state Board of Education postponed a decision Thursday on whether to close a charter school in Pine Bluff until Jan. 24.

The state's Charter Authorizing Panel has recommended shutting down Southeast Preparatory High School, a publicly funded charter school, because of finances, academic performance and lack of transparency.

The school has grades 9-12, with 107 students, 99% of whom are black, according to the state Division of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Southeast Preparatory High School received an F grade from the state for low academic achievement during the 2018-19 academic year.

The school had almost 66% of students in need of support in reading.

Financial issues include low bank balances, negative end-of-year financial projections and unsubmitted food service claims.

Southeast Preparatory High School opened in August 2018.

During a hearing before the state Charter Authorizing Panel last month, panel members learned that the charter school had failed to provide adequate education to 11 special-education students under the terms of their individual education plans, which will require the school to provide compensatory instruction for at least two months. That would place an even greater financial burden on the charter school.

The state board, which has final say over the school's future, held off on a decision Thursday at the request of state Education Secretary Johnny Key.

Read Friday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.