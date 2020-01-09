Sections
Today's high school basketball schedule

Today at 2:13 a.m.

Today's games

(Boys and girls unless otherwise noted)

3A-3

Piggott at Walnut Ridge

3A-4

Perryville at Two Rivers

2A-5 North

Pangburn at Conway Christian

2A-6

Clarendon at East Poinsett County

2A-8

Lafayette Co. at Spring Hill

Woodlawn at Junction City

Fordyce at Bearden

1A-2

Lead Hill at Western Grove

1A-4

St. Paul at Oark

Nonconference

Abundant Life at Oden

Augusta at White Co. Central

Camden Harmony Grove at Rison

Colcord, Okla. at Decatur

Deer at St. Joe

Hector at Conway St. Joseph

Magnet Cove at Glen Rose

Sylvan Hills at LR Fair

Girls

4A-3

Highland at Jonesboro Westside

3A-3

Hoxie at Corning

Osceola at Gosnell

2A-3

Rector at Bay

Tournaments

Cossatot River Tournament

At Cossatot River

Boys

Nevada at De Queen

Acorn vs. Blevins

Girls

DeQueen vs. Acorn

Cossatot River vs. Nevada

Kell Classic

At Swifton

Boys

Swifton vs. Rivercrest

Tuckerman vs. Cedar Ridge

Girls

Trumann vs. Marmaduke

Sports on 01/09/2020

Print Headline: Today's high school basketball schedule

