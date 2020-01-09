Today's games
(Boys and girls unless otherwise noted)
3A-3
Piggott at Walnut Ridge
3A-4
Perryville at Two Rivers
2A-5 North
Pangburn at Conway Christian
2A-6
Clarendon at East Poinsett County
2A-8
Lafayette Co. at Spring Hill
Woodlawn at Junction City
Fordyce at Bearden
1A-2
Lead Hill at Western Grove
1A-4
St. Paul at Oark
Nonconference
Abundant Life at Oden
Augusta at White Co. Central
Camden Harmony Grove at Rison
Colcord, Okla. at Decatur
Deer at St. Joe
Hector at Conway St. Joseph
Magnet Cove at Glen Rose
Sylvan Hills at LR Fair
Girls
4A-3
Highland at Jonesboro Westside
3A-3
Hoxie at Corning
Osceola at Gosnell
2A-3
Rector at Bay
Tournaments
Cossatot River Tournament
At Cossatot River
Boys
Nevada at De Queen
Acorn vs. Blevins
Girls
DeQueen vs. Acorn
Cossatot River vs. Nevada
Kell Classic
At Swifton
Boys
Swifton vs. Rivercrest
Tuckerman vs. Cedar Ridge
Girls
Trumann vs. Marmaduke
Sports on 01/09/2020
Print Headline: Today's high school basketball schedule