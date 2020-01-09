TODAY’S MEN’S GAMES

UALR at Troy
WHEN 6 p.m. Central
WHERE Trojan Arena, Troy, Ala.
RECORDS UALR 11-5, 5-0 Sun Belt; Troy 6-10, 2-3
SERIES UALR leads 14-8
RADIO KKPT-FM 94.1 in Little Rock
INTERNET ESPN-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
TROY
POS NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG
G Ty Gordon, 6-0, Jr. 11.2 3.2
G Desmond Williams, 6-1, Fr. 8.9 1.4
G Darian Adams, 6-4, Jr. 13.1 3.6
G Jakevan Leftridge, 6-7, Fr. 6.5 4.4
F Nick Stampley, 6-6, Jr. 3.1 3.4
COACH Scott Cross (6-10 in one season at Troy)
UALR
POS NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG
G Markquis Nowell, 5-7, So. 18.8 3.3
G Jovan Stulic, 6-5, Fr. 4.0 1.8
G Ben Coupet Jr., 6-7, Jr. 12.6 5.8
F Kamani Johnson, 6-7, So. 10.7 7.3
F Ruot Monyyong, 6-10, Jr. 11.9 9.9
COACH Darrell Walker (21-26 in two seasons at UALR)
TEAM COMPARISON
Troy UALR
70.0 Points for 70.4
70.0 Points against 67.3
-1.4 Rebound margin +5.0
+1.94 Turnover margin -1.94
40.5 FG pct. 46.8
32.0 3-pt pct. 33.2
67.8 FT pct. 69.4
CHALK TALK UALR enters on a six-game win streak, tied for the program's longest since 2016-17. ... The Trojans sit in first place in the Sun Belt standings at 5-0, which is tied for their best start to conference play in school history. ... UALR is 6-2 in games decided by six points or less this season, with all five Sun Belt victories being as such.
Arkansas State at South Alabama
WHEN 7 p.m. Central
WHERE Mitchell Center, Mobile, Ala.
RECORDS ASU 11-5, 3-2 Sun Belt; South Alabama 9-7, 2-3
SERIES Tied 11-11
RADIO KFIN-FM 107.9 in Jonesboro
INTERNET ESPN-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
SOUTH ALABAMA
POS NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG
G Herb McGee, 6-1, Sr. 5.3 2.7
G John Pettway, 6-3, Jr. 2.1 1.0
G Chad Lott, 6-4, Gr. 13.9 5.4
F Trhae Mitchell, 6-6, Sr. 9.8 5.0
F Josh Ajayi, 6-6, Sr. 14.6 7.8
COACH Richie Riley (26-24 in two seasons at South Alabama)
ARKANSAS STATE
POS NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG
G Caleb Fields, 6-0, Fr. 11.9 3.4
G Marquis Eaton, 6-2, Jr. 9.8 3.6
G Canberk Kus, 6-6, Sr. 11.5 4.9
G Melo Eggleston, 6-8, So. 11.2 5.5
F J.J. Matthews, 6-9, Jr. 9.6 4.4
COACH Mike Balado (35-45 in three seasons at Arkansas State)
TEAM COMPARISON
South Alabama Arkansas State
72.8 Points for 69.3
69.3 Points against 69.1
-0.8 Rebound margin -1.0
+1.25 Turnover margin +2.13
46.8 FG pct. 44.1
31.3 3-pt pct. 34.1
74.7 FT pct. 70.9
CHALK TALK Arkansas State freshman guard Caleb Fields ranks fifth in the Sun Belt Conference in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.0). ... South Alabama enters having won three of its last four games. ... The Jaguars lead the Sun Belt in field goal percentage (46.8%) and free throw percentage (74.7%).
Print Headline: TODAY’S MEN’S GAMES