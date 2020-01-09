TODAY’S MEN’S GAMES

UALR at Troy

WHEN 6 p.m. Central

WHERE Trojan Arena, Troy, Ala.

RECORDS UALR 11-5, 5-0 Sun Belt; Troy 6-10, 2-3

SERIES UALR leads 14-8

RADIO KKPT-FM 94.1 in Little Rock

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

TROY

POS NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Ty Gordon, 6-0, Jr. 11.2 3.2

G Desmond Williams, 6-1, Fr. 8.9 1.4

G Darian Adams, 6-4, Jr. 13.1 3.6

G Jakevan Leftridge, 6-7, Fr. 6.5 4.4

F Nick Stampley, 6-6, Jr. 3.1 3.4

COACH Scott Cross (6-10 in one season at Troy)

UALR

POS NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Markquis Nowell, 5-7, So. 18.8 3.3

G Jovan Stulic, 6-5, Fr. 4.0 1.8

G Ben Coupet Jr., 6-7, Jr. 12.6 5.8

F Kamani Johnson, 6-7, So. 10.7 7.3

F Ruot Monyyong, 6-10, Jr. 11.9 9.9

COACH Darrell Walker (21-26 in two seasons at UALR)

TEAM COMPARISON

Troy UALR

70.0 Points for 70.4

70.0 Points against 67.3

-1.4 Rebound margin +5.0

+1.94 Turnover margin -1.94

40.5 FG pct. 46.8

32.0 3-pt pct. 33.2

67.8 FT pct. 69.4

CHALK TALK UALR enters on a six-game win streak, tied for the program's longest since 2016-17. ... The Trojans sit in first place in the Sun Belt standings at 5-0, which is tied for their best start to conference play in school history. ... UALR is 6-2 in games decided by six points or less this season, with all five Sun Belt victories being as such.

Arkansas State at South Alabama

WHEN 7 p.m. Central

WHERE Mitchell Center, Mobile, Ala.

RECORDS ASU 11-5, 3-2 Sun Belt; South Alabama 9-7, 2-3

SERIES Tied 11-11

RADIO KFIN-FM 107.9 in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

SOUTH ALABAMA

POS NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Herb McGee, 6-1, Sr. 5.3 2.7

G John Pettway, 6-3, Jr. 2.1 1.0

G Chad Lott, 6-4, Gr. 13.9 5.4

F Trhae Mitchell, 6-6, Sr. 9.8 5.0

F Josh Ajayi, 6-6, Sr. 14.6 7.8

COACH Richie Riley (26-24 in two seasons at South Alabama)

ARKANSAS STATE

POS NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Caleb Fields, 6-0, Fr. 11.9 3.4

G Marquis Eaton, 6-2, Jr. 9.8 3.6

G Canberk Kus, 6-6, Sr. 11.5 4.9

G Melo Eggleston, 6-8, So. 11.2 5.5

F J.J. Matthews, 6-9, Jr. 9.6 4.4

COACH Mike Balado (35-45 in three seasons at Arkansas State)

TEAM COMPARISON

South Alabama Arkansas State

72.8 Points for 69.3

69.3 Points against 69.1

-0.8 Rebound margin -1.0

+1.25 Turnover margin +2.13

46.8 FG pct. 44.1

31.3 3-pt pct. 34.1

74.7 FT pct. 70.9

CHALK TALK Arkansas State freshman guard Caleb Fields ranks fifth in the Sun Belt Conference in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.0). ... South Alabama enters having won three of its last four games. ... The Jaguars lead the Sun Belt in field goal percentage (46.8%) and free throw percentage (74.7%).