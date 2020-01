TODAY’S WOMEN’S GAMES

UALR vs.Georgia Southern

WHEN 6:30 p.m.

WHERE Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock

RECORDS UALR 3-10, 1-1 Sun Belt; Georgia Southern 5-8, 2-0

SERIES UALR leads 8-0

RADIO KARN-AM 920 in Little Rock

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUP

UALR

POS, NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Sydney Chastain, 5-7, Sr. 2.7 3.4

G Kyra Collier, 5-9, Sr. 15.2 4.9

F Teal Battle, 6-1, Jr. 12.2 4.4

F Krystan Vornes, 6-2, Jr. 7.3 6.4

F Alayzha Knapp, 6-2, Fr. 7.8 2.7

COACH Joe Foley (336-183 in 17 seasons at UALR)

GEORGIA SOUTHERN

POS, NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Jordan Strange, 5-7, So. 2.9 1.5

G Jaiden Hamilton, 5-9, Fr. 6.5 1.8

G Mya Burns, 6-0, Fr. 5.1 4.5

F Tsubasa Nisbet, 6-0, So. 3.4 2.1

F Victoria Stavropoulos, 6-0, Sr. 1.2 2.3

COACH Anita Howard (5-8 in one season at Georgia Southern)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALR Georgia Southern

54.5 Points for 64.4

67.8 Points against 63.9

-3.1 Rebound margin +4.2

-2.4 Turnover margin +0.3

37.4 FG pct. 36.3

24.4 3-pt pct. 27.1

69.9 FT pct. 72.3

CHALK TALK UALR enters on a 36-game home win streak in Sun Belt Conference play. ... Georgia Southern enters having won three of its last four games. ... UALR senior guard Kyra Collier is 10 points shy from reaching 1,000 in her Trojans career.

Arkansas State vs. Georgia State

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro RECORDS ASU 4-9, 1-1 Sun Belt; Georgia State 4-9, 1-1

SERIES ASU leads 8-2

RADIO KNEA-FM 95.3 in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUP

ARKANSAS STATE

POS, NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Jada Ford, 5-9, Sr. 8.8 1.2

G Jireh Washington, 5-9, So. 12.2 4.5

G Morgan Wallace, 5-10, Jr. 8.9 7.9

F Peyton Martin, 5-11, Jr. 12.9 5.6

F Kayla Williams, 6-1, Jr. 2.9 2.2

COACH Matt Daniel (4-9 in one season at ASU)

GEORGIA STATE

POS, NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Jada Lewis, 5-7, Jr. 10.0 3.0

G Kamryn Dziak, 5-8, Fr. 4.2 0.8

G Taylor Henderson, 5-10, Fr. 11.0 3.1

F/G Taylor Hosendove, 5-10, So.11.7 9.9

C S. Miller-McCray, 6-3, Sr. 4.1 7.9

COACH Gene Hill (21-23 in two seasons at Georgia State)

TEAM COMPARISON

Arkansas State Georgia State

62.1 Points for 57.5

74.2 Points against 68.8

-4.1 Rebound margin -4.1

-2.3 Turnover margin -0.8

36.9 FG pct. 35.8

28.3 3-pt pct. 21.1 62.4 FT pct. 66.5

CHALK TALK ASU snapped a four-game losing streak in its last outing with a 56-53 victory at Texas State on Saturday. …Georgia State enters having won three of its last four games. … Georgia State sophomore forward/guard Taylor Hosendove ranks second in the Sun Belt Conference in rebounding, averaging 9.9 per game.