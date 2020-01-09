U.S. knew of strikes beforehand

This satellite image released Wednesday shows light damage to the Ain al-Asad air base in western Iraq after an Iranian missile strike. (AP/Planet Labs Inc./Middlebury Institute of International Studies)

WASHINGTON -- The Iranian missile strike on U.S. bases in Iraq on Tuesday was a calibrated event intended to cause minimal American casualties, give the Iranians a face-saving measure and provide an opportunity for both sides to step back from the brink of war, according to senior U.S. officials in Washington and the Middle East.

White House officials were expecting as early as Tuesday morning for Iran to respond to the U.S. killing last week of Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds Force.

By Tuesday afternoon, U.S. officials said they knew that Iran intended to strike at U.S. facilities in Iraq, although it wasn't immediately clear exactly which targets they would choose.

The early warning came from intelligence sources as well as communications from Iraq, which conveyed Iran's intentions to launch the strike, officials said.

"We knew, and the Iraqis told us, that this was coming many hours in advance," said a senior administration official, who like others spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive intelligence and diplomatic communications.

"We had intelligence reports several hours in advance that the Iranians were seeking to strike the bases," the official said. That gave military commanders time to get U.S. troops into safe, fortified positions at their bases.

According to military officials, before the attacks troops at bases in Iraq were ordered into bunkers, put on protective gear and were told to "shelter in place." They remained in their protected positions for hours, including after the strike. One official said at least some troops left the Ain al-Asad air base in western Iraq before the attack. The base, which houses some U.S. troops, was ultimately hit, along with a U.S. facility in Irbil, in northern Iraq.

In an address from the White House on Wednesday morning, President Donald Trump credited an "early warning system" for helping prevent loss of life, though he didn't elaborate on the specific indications that the United States had in advance. A defense official later said the president was referring to the network of radar the military has searching for potential enemy missiles.

At least two sources of intelligence gave the U.S. time to prepare.

First, there were indications before the launch that Iran was preparing to strike at targets in Iraq, officials said. It wasn't clear if that information came from a human source or some technical means, such as intercepted communications.

A defense official said the U.S. military had "clear indications" of a strike before launch from information "internal to [the] U.S. government." Before the attack, military officials had assessed that Iran would attempt some kind of retaliation at the end of the official mourning period for Soleimani.

A second source of warning came from what one official described as technical means. The U.S. military has satellites that can detect a missile shortly after its launch. U.S. officials alerted allies to the launches shortly after they occurred, according to one Western official. Iran shot off more than a dozen missiles, officials have said.

In Iran, the regime had positioned itself for a public messaging campaign. Late Tuesday afternoon, Iran transmitted a letter to the U.N. Security Council with a legal basis for military retaliation, but it was not made public, said a diplomat familiar with the document.

After the attacks, parts of the letter's legal arguments appeared in a tweet from Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in his defense of the missile strikes.

"Iran took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defense under Article 51 of UN Charter targeting base from which cowardly armed attack against our citizens & senior officials were launched," Zarif said. "We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression."

After the missiles hit their targets, U.S. military officials began to assess the damage. By 7:30 p.m., Washington time, officials had briefed Trump and were "able to pretty clearly say, we don't think any Americans are going to be killed," the senior administration official said. "We knew that no Americans were hurt, either."

Information for this article was contributed by John Hudson and Karen DeYoung of The Washington Post.

A Section on 01/09/2020