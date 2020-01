UA women's basketball capsule

No. 21 Arkansas at No. 4 South Carolina

WHEN 7 p.m. Central

WHERE Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, S.C.

RECORDS South Carolina 14-1, 2-0 SEC; Arkansas 13-2, 1-1

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-En6qtCq4Gk]

SERIES Series tied 18-18

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

INTERNET SEC Network-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ARKANSAS

POS NAME, HT., YR. PPG RPG

G Chelsea Dungee, 5-11, Jr. 19.7 5.3

G Amber Ramirez, 5-9, Jr. 14.5 3.7

F Taylah Thomas, 6-1, Jr. 6.5 8.0

G Makayla Daniels, 5-8, Fr. 10.4 1.4

G Alexis Tolefree, 5-8, Sr. 13.6 3.8

COACH Mike Neighbors (48-35 in third season at Arkansas)

SOUTH CAROLINA

POS NAME, HT., YR. PPG RPG

G Brea Beal, 6-1, Fr. 7.1 5.8

G Zia Cook, 5-9, Fr. 11.3 2.9

G Tyasha Harris, 5-10, Sr. 11.9 3.5

F M. Harrigan Herbert, 6-2, Sr. 12.5 5.9

F Aliyah Boston, 6-5, Fr. 13.0 7.8

COACH Dawn Staley (287-98 in 12th season at South Carolina)

TEAM COMPARISON

South Carolina Arkansas

83.0 Points for 86.2

55.7 Points against 60.3

+11.7 Rebound margin -0.3

+3.1 Turnover margin +5.9

47.0 FG pct. 45.2

35.5 3-pt pct. 38.6

68.4 FT pct. 74.2

CHALK TALK Arkansas coach Mike Neighbors announced Wednesday that senior Jailyn Mason will officially redshirt this season. The 5-9 senior has been sidelined since the preseason with a tendon issue. She had returned to practice recently but opted to redshirt, Neighbors said.

-- Paul Boyd

Sports on 01/09/2020