5A-West starts with top teams

An immaculate new arena isn't the only thing Little Rock Christian will be opening tonight.

The Lady Warriors have a date with Greenwood in the first 5A-West Conference game for both teams. Little Rock Christian won all three games against the Lady Bulldogs last season.

"Talk about a big one," Little Rock Christian Coach Ronald Rogers said. "Greenwood basically has everybody back, and we're going to have to really guard. Our defense will have to be the thing that gets us over the hump."

Little Rock Christian (10-2) has been able to lock down opposing teams at a high rate over its past eight games. The Lady Warriors have allowed 33.3 points per game over that span while scoring at least 55 points six times. Greenwood (10-3), however, presents a stiff test because of its ability to play inside-out with guards Kinley Fisher, Ally Sockey and Shea Goodwin and forward Jaelin Glass. The Lady Bulldogs also shoot well from the outside.

"Every player on that team is a three-point threat," he said. "We've got to guard them out there, keep them in front of us and make them take tough shots."

The Lady Warriors have their own inside-out chemistry, too, and it's got them playing at a level reminiscent of last season when they won the Class 5A title. Rogers noted that his team's play has spoken volumes because they had to replace standouts Reagan Bradley and Amber Brown.

"Both of those girls probably have a chance to win freshman of the year in their conferences," he said of the two, who are playing at SMU and the University of Pittsburgh, respectively. "We've got some young pieces that are just hungry. Our depth is probably our strong point. We feel confident that we have eight to nine people that we can play without a huge drop-off."

Junior forward Wynter Rogers and senior guard Yasmin Ott have been offered by several Division I programs, while Ronald Rogers said sophomore guard Isis Isom has been one of the team's biggest surprises. Size inside with sophomore forward Ashton Elley and Ashley Hopper and senior center Kaylee Hopper also has paid off for the Lady Warriors.

Ronald Rogers is hoping his team can come out quickly against Greenwood but admitted that could be tough if they're not locked in.

"With the arena opening, and it being the first game in it, hopefully they'll be able to put that behind them and come out the gates ready," he said. "It's a blessing to have that facility, though. The administration has definitely given us what we need to win games that's for sure."

ENGLAND BOYS

Sights set on repeat

The first half of Year 1 has gone according to script for England Coach Trent Morgan.

The Lions (13-1) are riding an 11-game winning streak going into a 2A-5 South Conference matchup at Bigelow, and according to Morgan, the start couldn't have played out any better.

"Things have been good, considering I took over a defending state champion," said Morgan, who replaced Chris Houser prior to this season after spending two years as his assistant. "It's been a learning curve for the kids because we do a few things a little different, but it's always good to have a familiar face when you go through a transition like that, though. The kids have bought in, and it's showed through these games 14 games."

Morgan had to replace three starters from the team that beat Clarendon in last season's Class 2A title game, but he does have seniors Kevante Davis and Tamarous Dodson back in the fold. It's that duo that Morgan explained set the tone when he was hired.

"They came to me and said, 'Coach, we're going to win another one,' " he said. "That winning mindset was there at that point, and they've backed it up with the work they've done. All of the kids have been putting in the time and effort, and they're laser focused right now."

CABOT GIRLS

Staying intact, on track

Jay Cook had the goods before he was handed the keys to the Cabot girls basketball program last spring, but he's packaged his inherited commodities quite well.

The Lady Panthers have run off victories in 12 of their 13 games, which represents the second consecutive season in which they've started off quickly. Cabot was 11-2 at this time a year ago, only to limp to a 14-12 finish. Cook is confident history won't repeat itself because he's got a promising core in place.

"So far so good," he said. "Coach [Carla] Crowder and I have known each other for years, and we share a lot of the same values so it wasn't like I had to build something from scratch. We're a senior-heavy team, and these kids have been around the block because they were coached for two years plus by one of the best ever."

Crowder didn't leave the cupboard empty for Cook when she retired at the end of the 2018-19 school year. Cabot welcomed back senior starters Izzy Arnold, Emily Belin and Hannah Ogilvie and got a big boost when Shy Christopher transferred in from Jacksonville. As a result, the Lady Panthers have beaten everyone they've played. Their only loss was to Pulaski Academy on Nov. 20, and they redeemed themselves three weeks later by beating the Lady Bruins in the Cabot Holiday Classic.

"I've just been trying to instill some of the things I believe in that I think will help us be successful, and not screw up what's been instilled before," Cook said. "I don't want to take away what they already know and believe in because I know who they've been coached by. But I've been able to put my imprint on it. We know what's coming this month and in February, though, so it gets tougher."

JACKSONVILLE BOYS

No star treatment

Jacksonville Coach Victor Joyner has implored his Titans to make better decisions when games get tight in the fourth quarter, but there is one thing he'd like to see that is out of his team's control.

Following Tuesday's 59-56 loss to Little Rock Central, Joyner wasn't happy about the way senior guard Davonte Davis was being treated. The University of Arkansas signee scored just nine points in the game. In fact, in Jacksonville's last three games, Davis is averaging just 10 points, well below his season average. All three contests resulted in close losses, but Joyner isn't placing all the blame on his two-time all-stater.

"He got the crap knocked out of him on 4 [or] 5 drives," he said referencing the game against the Tigers. "And one time, they hit him, [spun] him around, and no call. I'm not putting it on the officials, but they're giving him a bad shake right now. We told [Davis] to expect that."

Davis and the Titans will return to the floor Tuesday at Pine Bluff.

BRYANT GIRLS

Tall task lies ahead

Bryant Coach Brad Matthews was ecstatic about the way the Lady Hornets played in destroying rival Benton 55-23 on Tuesday night. However, Matthews is aware of a completely different animal that awaits his team tonight in Sebastian County.

The Lady Hornets (8-4), winners of three of their past four, take on Fort Smith Northside, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's No. 1-ranked team, at Kaundart-Grizzly Fieldhouse. The Lady Bears (11-3) have won six games in a row, but Matthews would love nothing more than to steal one on the road.

"Obviously they're really good," said Matthews, whose team lost a pair of competitive games to the Lady Bears last season. "[Jersey] Wolfenbarger is back, the kid from Lake Hamilton [Tracy Bershers] is there, got a new kid from Fayetteville. ... they're just super talented. But we're going to go up there and play a defending state champion. We'll see what we got."

