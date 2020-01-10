Arkansan gets 40 years in prison for rape of girl; man previously sentenced to life in prison

A former Hot Springs Village man who was sentenced to life in prison last month in Little Rock for raping an 11-year-old in his care pleaded guilty Tuesday in Garland County Circuit Court to another rape charge for molesting the same victim at his home in Hot Springs Village and was sentenced to 40 years.

Donald Glynn Caple, 69, was arrested March 20, 2018, on the rape charge and an additional felony charge of second-degree sexual assault in Little Rock and released 10 days later on $50,000 bond. He was arrested June 19, 2018, for the rape charge in Hot Springs Village and later released on $100,000 bond.

On Dec. 11, 2019, after a trial in Pulaski County Circuit Court, a jury sentenced Caple to the maximum of life in prison on the rape charge and the maximum of 25 years on the sexual assault charge.

Caple was set to stand trial on the Hot Springs Village rape charge on Jan. 27 but opted to plead guilty at a pretrial hearing on Tuesday with the sentence to run concurrently with his sentence in Pulaski County.

According to the probable cause affidavits, on March 1, 2018, Little Rock police were contacted by the mother of an 11-year-old girl stating her daughter had been sexually assaulted by Caple. During the course of their investigation, Little Rock detectives discovered the sexual assaults had also occurred at Caple's former residence in Hot Springs Village.

Little Rock police contacted Hot Springs Village Police Detective Brad Whiley and provided him with the case file, including audio and video interviews with the victim.

The incidents reportedly began when she was 4 years old and continued until she was 8 years old. She said over a period of time, Caple began to advance the sexual acts and eventually raped her.

The victim said the sexual abuse occurred every time she and Caple were alone together at his residence. Caple later sold his residence in Hot Springs Village and moved to Little Rock.

Caple was interviewed by police and admitted to committing the acts the victim described but claimed he did not rape the victim because he never forced her to participate in the acts. He said she always consented to participating and he committed the acts "because he wanted to connect emotionally" with her.

The victim said Caple has had sexual contact with her since she was in the first grade, and had been doing so "every time he comes over to babysit her and her brother." The girl said Caple became angry when she told him to stop touching her, the report said.