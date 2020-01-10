Arkansas elementary student dies after choking at school, officials say

An Arkansas elementary school student died after he choked on food at school Thursday, according to district officials.

Jaxson Land, a fifth grade student at Taylor Elementary School in the Emerson-Taylor-Bradley School District, choked on food he brought from home Thursday morning, Principal Robby Frizzell said.

Staff tried to save the child, Frizzell said, before he was taken to a hospital in Louisiana, where he died.

“Our hearts are heavy and broken over the loss of a very special Taylor Elementary student, Jaxson Land,” Superintendent Gary Hines said in a statement. “Jaxson was very endearing to all who worked with him or got to know him. He will be greatly missed by his classmates, teachers, staff and the entire Taylor community.”

Frizzell said the death hits the school, which serves kindergarten through sixth grade students, particularly hard because it only has about 285 pupils.

“Being a small school and small community, it just adds even more to the impact of the tragedy,” Frizzell said.

Grief counselors and advisers will be on hand at the school, according to the superintendent’s statement. Frizzell said the school has not planned any remembrances of Jaxson yet but will moving forward.

“We’re just trying to get through the day today,” Frizzell said. “We haven’t planned anything yet, but there will be plenty of memorials.”

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story misstated the date Jaxson Land died. Principal Robby Frizzell said the student choked on food he brought from home Thursday morning.