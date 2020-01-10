Cold-shooting Shockers muscle up to clip Tigers

Michigan guard Zavier Simpson (3) drives next to Purdue forward Trevion Williams (50) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

WICHITA, Kan. -- Erik Stevenson, Wichita State's sophomore team leader, flexed his arms, puffed his chest and jutted out his chin as he stared down the screaming fans.

But he wasn't celebrating his own play -- instead, it was a tough layup that teammate Jamarius Burton converted while being fouled.

In Stevenson's mind, it was the type of play that represented No. 23 Wichita State powering its way past No. 21 Memphis 76-67 on Thursday night.

"It was a big-boy finish by Jamarius," Stevenson said. "So I had to flex my muscles, too."

Burton's 16 points were huge for the Shockers (14-1, 2-0 American), who won while shooting 32.8%, 10 points below their season mark.

Precious Achiuwa putting up 22 points and 12 rebounds for Memphis (12-3, 1-1).

Burton, a sophomore guard, scored 12 of his 16 points in the second half, including multiple baskets to stop Memphis runs.

Stevenson had 12 points for the Shockers, and Tyson Etienne added 11 points.

Freshman reserve Tyler Harris scored 17 points for the Tigers.

NO. 1 GONZAGA 94,

SAN DIEGO 50

SAN DIEGO -- Joel Ayayi scored 20 points, Filip Petrusev had 17 and top-ranked Gonzaga sprinted past San Diego for a laugher after playing two close West Coast Conference games.

Admon Gilder scored 12 points and Corey Kispert had 10 for Gonzaga (17-1, 3-0), which won its ninth consecutive game since its only loss, to Michigan on Nov. 29 in the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas. Killian Tillie had 10 rebounds.

The Bulldogs continued to dominate the series against the Toreros (7-11, 0-3), beating them for the 11th consecutive time, the 22nd time in the last 23 games and for the 44th time in 47.

NO. 8 MICHIGAN STATE 74,

MINNESOTA 58

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Cassius Winston scored 18 of his 27 points in the second half while Xavier Tillman finished with 19 points and a career-high 16 rebounds, leading No. 8 Michigan State to a victory over Minnesota.

The Spartans (13-3, 5-0) led by just four points at halftime before pulling away for their eighth consecutive victory, staying atop the Big Ten standings as the only team without a conference loss.

The Golden Gophers (8-7, 2-3) were very competitive in the first half, which had five lead changes and five ties, but couldn't slow down Winston after halftime.

Minnesota's Daniel Oturu had 22 points on 9-of-19 shooting, 10 rebounds, two blocks and a steal. Marcus Carr scored 11 points and Alihan Demir added 10 points for the Gophers.

NO. 9 OREGON 74,

NO. 23 ARIZONA 73, OT

EUGENE, Ore. -- Will Richardson scored 21 points, including seven of Oregon's eight points in overtime, as the ninth-ranked Ducks held off No. 24 Arizona.

Oregon (13-3, 2-1 Pac-12) rallied to tie the game late in regulation and went ahead for good on Richardson's jumper with 17 seconds left in overtime.

Payton Pritchard, who played all 45 minutes, finished with 18 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists for the Ducks.

Nico Mannion led Arizona (11-4, 4-1) with 20 points and Josh Green scored 18. Zeke Naji had 11 points and 14 rebounds.

NO. 19 MICHIGAN 84,

PURDUE 78, 2OT

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Zavier Simpson scored 22 points, Jon Teske added 18 and Michigan's seniors made big shots late as the 19th-ranked Wolverines outlasted Purdue.

Freshman Franz Wagner had 15 points for Michigan (11-4, 2-2 Big Ten), which avoided a third consecutive Big Ten loss.

Purdue sophomore Trevion Williams had career highs with 36 points and 20 rebounds but missed a shot to win at the regulation buzzer.

In the first overtime, Eric Hunter Jr. missed a contested jump shot for Purdue (9-7, 2-3), and Simpson's desperation three-pointer on the run also missed for Michigan at the buzzer.

Michigan left little to chance in the second overtime, scoring the first nine points of the session. Teske had a three-point play, followed by three-pointers from Simpson and Wagner.

Isaiah Thompson added 14 points and Eric Hunter Jr. scored 10 points for Purdue.

SUN BELT MEN

TROY 76, UALR 71

Ruot Monyyong scored a team-high 16 points and grabbed a game-high 16 rebounds Thursday, but it wasn't enough as the University of Arkansas at Little Rock suffered its first Sun Belt Conference loss of the season in Troy, Ala.

UALR (11-6, 5-1 Sun Belt Conference) outrebounded Troy 48-35, including a 19-8 edge on the offensive glass, and outscored Troy 36-18 in the lane.

Ben Coupet Jr. scored 14 points for UALR, while Jaizec Lottie added 12 points and a team-high 5 assists, and Kamani Johnson chipped in with 11 points. Darian Adams scored a game-high 18 points for Troy (7-10, 3-3), Ty Gordon had 17 points and Desmond Williams added 15.

SOUTH ALABAMA 75, ARKANSAS STATE 59

Marquis Eaton scored a team-high 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the floor, including four three-pointers, as Arkansas State University (11-6, 3-3) fell to South Alabama (10-7, 3-3) in Mobile, Ala.

J.J. Matthews had 11 points and a team-high seven rebounds for the Red Wolves. Josh Ajayi led South Alabama with 20 points and 11 rebounds, while Chad Lott had 16 and Herb McGee and Trhae Mitchell added 12 each.

