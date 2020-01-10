College great not one to forget

Ohio State's loss to Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinals still bothers Archie Griffin.

Griffin, who was awarded the Heisman Trophy in 1974 and 1975 at Ohio State, spoke at the Little Rock Touchdown Club's season-ending luncheon Thursday at the DoubleTree Hotel in Little Rock.

The College Football Hall of Famer spoke about his career and the college and high school football players honored by the Touchdown Club on Thursday, but it was the Buckeyes' one loss of the 2019 season that was definitely on Griffin's mind.

Ohio State lost 29-23 to Clemson on Dec. 28 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., in a game that featured a controversial reversal.

The Buckeyes believed they had a defensive touchdown when safety Jordan Fuller returned a fumble by Clemson's Justyn Ross for a score. The original call had Ross catching the ball, then fumbling after being hit by Jeffrey Okudah. Fuller scooped up the ball and returned it for a 34-yard touchdown that would have given Ohio State a 23-21 lead.

However, the ruling on the field was reversed and Clemson punted.

"I haven't gotten over it yet," Griffin said. "I don't know who you're for or what your rooting beliefs were, we should have won that football game. But in a game of that importance, I think it's important for the officials to get the right call. You can't catch the ball and run it, take four steps and then fumble the ball and a flag's not thrown. They review it and turned it into not a touchdown.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/110club/]

"This was the best football team I've ever seen play at Ohio State University. I'd hate to see that get messed up because of a few calls. I'll get over it. It's a game. But I haven't gotten over it yet."

Griffin is the only player in college football history to win two Heisman trophies. That's not what Griffin appreciates the most out of his career, though.

"The stat that I appreciate the most is the fact that I had 31 straight games where I rushed for over 100 yards," Griffin said. "It speaks for the [offensive] line I played behind."

In his four-year collegiate career, Griffin led Ohio State to a 40-5-1 record and four Big Ten Conference championships. He rushed for 5,589 yards and 26 touchdowns for the Buckeyes.

Four main Touchdown Club awards were given out Thursday.

Ouachita Baptist University senior Brockton Brown and North Little Rock senior Brandon Thomas won the Darren McFadden Award for top college and high school running backs, respectively.

Hazen senior and University of Arkansas signee Blayne Toll was named the high school recipient of the Dan Hampton Award, which is given to the top defensive lineman in the state. There was no college winner for the award this season.

The Willie Roaf Award, given to the top offensive lineman in the state at the college and high school level, was won by Ouachita Baptist's Cori Gooseberry and Bentonville West's Jaden Muskrat.

Arkansas defensive lineman McTelvin Agim received the Paul Eells Award, given to the player that best exhibits perseverance, determination, courage and resolve in the face of difficult circumstances while also continuing to uphold the highest standards as a player, teammate and student.

Slippery Rock quarterback Roland Rivers III received the Harlon Hill Award. The award is given to the top NCAA Division II player.

Kyle Dugger, a senior safety from NCAA Division II Lenoir-Rhyne, earned the Cliff Harris Award for the top defensive player in Division II, Division III and NAIA.

The college MVPs for the 2019 season were: Arkansas running back Rakeem Boyd, Arkansas State wide receiver Omar Bayless, University of Central Arkansas quarterback Breylin Smith, University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff running back Taeyler Porter, OBU wide receiver Allie Freeman, Henderson State University defensive back Mercardo Anderson, Southern Arkansas University defensive lineman Antonio Washington, Arkansas Tech University kicker Jesus Zizumbo, University of Arkansas at Monticello defensive end Brandon Young, Harding University safety Jacory Nichols, Lyon College cornerback Cornelius Williams and Hendrix College offensive lineman Xavion Gardner.

Arkansas State University play-by-play broadcaster Matt Stolz and Mountain View's Kevin Johnson earned the Sully Award, named for KATV-TV broadcaster Steve Sullivan. The award honors the top radio calls for college and high school football in the state.

Griffin stressed to the honorees the value of an education, which his college coach at Ohio State Woody Hayes taught him from his first meeting with the Buckeyes.

"There's only a very small few from college that is going to make it into the professional ranks," Griffin said. "They've got seven rounds, 32 people in each round. Not very good odds you're going to make it.

"You have to have something else to fall back on."

Sports on 01/10/2020