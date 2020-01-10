The World in Brief

Indian police officers stand guard Thursday as a convoy of New Delhi-based diplomats passes through Srinagar, in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

India gives foreign envoys Kashmir tour

SRINAGAR, India -- Envoys from 15 countries including the United States arrived in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Thursday, the first visit by New Delhi-based diplomats since the government stripped the region of its semiautonomous status and began a harsh crackdown five months ago.

The diplomats were were briefed on the security situation, an army officer said on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to reporters.

They also held discussions with civil-society members and some Kashmiri politicians, said Raveesh Kumar, spokesman for India's External Affairs Ministry.

The objective of the visit, organized by the Indian government, was for the envoys to see firsthand "how things have progressed and how normalcy has been restored to a large extent" in Kashmir since August, Kumar said in New Delhi.

India's Hindu nationalist-led government ended Muslim-majority Kashmir's semiautonomous status in August. The move was accompanied by a harsh crackdown, with New Delhi sending tens of thousands of additional troops to the already heavily militarized region, imposing a sweeping curfew, arresting thousands and cutting virtually all communications.

Death shuts bridge at U.S.-Mexico border

CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico -- A Mexican man killed himself on a bridge connecting Reynosa, Mexico, and Pharr, Texas, temporarily shutting down a portion of the bridge, Mexican officials said Thursday.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency confirmed only that a man had collapsed and died on the Mexican side of the bridge on Wednesday evening. The bridge on the outskirts of Reynosa is 3 miles long and not open to pedestrians.

Mexico's National Immigration Institute confirmed that the man was Mexican.

An official with the Tamaulipas state prosecutor's office who was not authorized to speak publicly about the case said the man had told U.S. officers that he was from Tlalnepantla in Mexico state and wanted to request asylum. He was directed to return to Reynosa to begin the process there.

U.S. officials at bridges open to pedestrians have been limiting how many people can cross to request asylum on a given day. It was unknown if the man had tried previously at another port of entry.

Police beat student marchers in India

NEW DELHI -- Police chased and stuck protesting students with batons after they marched through India's capital Thursday to demand the resignation of a university official after an attack at their school by masked assailants.

About 1,000 students and faculty members from Jawarhalal Nehru University marched to a government office to demand the resignation of the school's vice chancellor, who some accuse of allowing the assailants armed with hammers, shovels and other weapons to ransack a university dorm and beat up students on Sunday.

Dorm residents said the attack lasted two hours, and that neither the guards who live in the building nor any other security forces helped them.

Utkarsh, a student, said an officer struck him in the head with his baton and attacked others during the protest. He gave only his first name, fearing police reprisal. Footage captured by The Associated Press showed one officer repeatedly hitting a woman in the back of her legs while other protesters fled.

Police then forced the students onto a bus. It was not immediately clear where the students were taken.

Opposition parties and injured students blamed Sunday's university attack on Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, a student organization linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party.

3 nations' talks on Nile dam come up dry

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia -- The fourth and final round of talks among Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan on Ethiopia's construction of a dam on the Nile River concluded Thursday without producing an agreement.

The two days of negotiations in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, of top officials from the three countries were hoped to reach agreements on technical issues related to the $4.6 billion dam that Ethiopia is building along the Nile River, which flows into Sudan and Egypt.

"The Egyptian delegation came up with a new matrix for the dam filling process," Sileshi Bekele, head of Ethiopia's water and energy ministry, told reporters. He said that Egypt asked Ethiopia to extend the time it takes to fill the dam from 12 years to 21 years.

Egypt wants the dam to be filled more slowly in order to reduce the restriction on the flow of the Nile through Egypt, which depends on the river for the irrigation of its agriculture.

The Ethiopian minister disclosed that his country will nonetheless start filling the dam in July at the start of the country's rainy season.

