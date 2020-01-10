Facebook bucks political ad limits

Facebook on Thursday defied public calls to adopt significant new limits on political advertising ahead of the 2020 presidential election, opting instead to introduce minor changes that it said would give users a measure of control over the ads they see.

The company's new rules continue to permit politicians to make false claims in their posts -- including ones they pay Facebook to promote -- and they preserve the powerful yet controversial tools that long have helped Democrats and Republicans deliver messaging to narrowly segmented audiences on the social networking site.

Pressure to rethink its approach to political ads came from a wide array of federal regulators, digital experts and privacy advocates, as well as some of Facebook's own employees. They argued that the company's policies coarsened American political debate and exposed users to serious risks, including viral disinformation, which malicious actors could pay to promote on the site.

But Facebook ultimately sided with political strategists -- Democrats and Republicans -- who'd fought behind the scenes to keep the digital tools that have helped them find new supporters, solicit donations and mobilize voters on Election Day.

The decision sparked a series of rebukes, however. Top 2020 Democratic candidates including Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts pilloried the company, expressing concern that Facebook had essentially paved the way for President Donald Trump to lie to social-networking users with impunity. And on Capitol Hill, Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., accused Facebook of trying to "fool people with fig leaves instead of taking real action."

Under its new policies, Facebook said it would give users a choice to see fewer ads about political candidates and social issues, using a tool under development that it plans to roll out in the summer. Users can also select to stop seeing ads from particular campaigns and other entities, including businesses, that target them using custom lists of data, such as their email addresses. And the company announced it would provide more information in its public archive about the total number of people targeted in an ad campaign.

In a blog post announcing the changes, Rob Leathern, Facebook's director of product management for ads, wrote that the company is "not deaf" to criticism about its rules around political ads. But he maintained that the changes would "increase the level of transparency it provides for people and [give] them more control over the ads they see."

Thursday's announcement marked the latest instance in which Facebook sought to wait out a controversy before ultimately offering modest changes that do not satisfy skeptical government officials. On Tuesday, for example, the company issued a new policy on video manipulation called deepfakes that still allows on the site a clip altered to depict House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., as being drunk. The move came months after the clip went viral, sparking bipartisan scorn.

With its affirmation that it will not curtail targeting, Facebook set itself apart from Google and Twitter, each of which introduced major changes last year in response to a prolonged outcry over the capacity to narrowly tailor messages to voters on social media. Trump's reelection campaign helped catalyze the changes after his team ran misleading ads about 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Facebook and Google refused to take down the ads about the former vice president, sparking a widespread outcry.

Twitter has banned all advertisements about candidates, elections and political issues such as abortion and immigration. The ability to reach voters online should be "earned, not bought," the company's chief executive, Jack Dorsey, said in announcing the move.

Google opted to preserve political advertising, including certain targeting capabilities, but the company limited some of the most precise tools for reaching specific users, prompting bipartisan backlash from political outfits that have grown accustomed to such powerful technologies.

Facebook, however, said it sought to take a different approach: "While Twitter has chosen to block political ads and Google has chosen to limit the targeting of political ads, we are choosing to expand transparency and give more controls to people when it comes to political ads," Leathern wrote.

On Thursday, Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh described Facebook's changes as "much better" than what Google and Twitter had done, saying the lack of limits on Facebook "encourages more Americans to be involved in the process.

Democrats also warned Facebook about instituting major changes: They said they relied on targeting tools to raise money and mobilize supporters -- critical in matching Trump's audience on Twitter.

Many in the party, however, urged Facebook to fact-check political figures, fearing their foes might pay to spread falsehoods on the social networking site.

A Section on 01/10/2020