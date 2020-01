High school scores

Thursday's games

BOYS

3A-3

Walnut Ridge 82, Walnut Ridge 42

3A-4

Perryville 57, Two Rivers 40

2A-5 North

Pangburn 86, Conway Christian 61

2A-8

Fordyce 76, Bearden 45

Junction City 62, Woodlawn 32

Spring Hill 74, Lafayette Co. 67

1A-2

Western Grove 70, Lead Hill 23

Nonconference

Camden Harmony Grove 58, Rison 54

Glen Rose 52, Magnet Cove 50

Hector 45, Conway St. Joseph 44

GIRLS

4A-3

Highland 44, Jonesboro Westside 32

3A-3

Hoxie 51, Corning 19

Osceola 51, Gosnell 44

3A-4

Perryville 39, Two Rivers 38

2A-3

Bay 43, Rector 39, OT

2A-5 North

Conway Christian 44, Pangburn 42

2A-6

Clarendon 60, East Poinsett County 19

2A-8

Spring Hill 53, Lafayette Co. 28

Junction City 35, Woodlawn 29

Fordyce 68, Bearden 59

1A-2

Western Grove 68, Lead Hill 47

1A-4

St. Paul 46, Oark 38

Nonconference

Camden HG 51, Rison 47

Conway St. Joseph 57, Hector 36

Magnet Cove 42, Glen Rose 38

Sylvan Hills 48, LR Fair 10

White Co. Central 65, Augusta 48

Tournaments

Cossatot River Tournament

At Cossatot River

Boys

Nevada 73, De Queen 38

Girls

Acorn 53, De Queen 45

Cossatot River 57, Nevada 14

Kell Classic

At Swifton

Boys

Trumann 63, Rivercrest 55

Tuckerman 53, Cedar Ridge 33

Girls

Marmaduke 64, Trumann 42

Southwest Classic

At Mineral Springs

Boys

Bradley 66, Mineral Springs 30

Thursday's ROUNDUPS

BOYS

TUCKERMAN 55, CEDAR RIDGE 35 Ben Keton had 11 points for Tuckerman (14-5), which cruised at the Kell Classic at Swifton. David Platt added eight points for the Bulldogs.

WESTERN GROVE 70, LEAD HILL 23 Marcus Bunch and Zach Bolin each had 17 points as Western Grove (16-5, 7-2) crushed Lead Hill (10-15, 3-8) in 1A-2 Conference play. Bunch also added nine rebounds, while Bolin added two assists and two steals.

GIRLS

WESTERN GROVE 68, LEAD HILL 47 Hailey Woods had 26 points and eight rebounds for Western Grove (10-8, 5-2) in its 1A-2 Conference victory over Lead Hill (16-9, 5-4).

