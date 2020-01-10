• Winfield Dunn, 92, a Republican who served as Tennessee's governor from 1971-75, said that while he "deeply" appreciates being considered, he doesn't feel qualified to have the Cordell Hull legislative office building in Nashville renamed in his honor.

• Milan Balazic, the mayor of Moravce, Slovenia, called it an act of "intolerance toward artistic projects in our society," after someone torched a wooden statue mocking U.S. President Donald Trump, burning it to the ground.

• Nicolas Stacy-Alcantara, 17, of Fresno, Calif., said he was lucky to survive nearly 30 hours in mountains east of Salt Lake City keeping himself awake with phone alarms, building a snow cave for shelter and holding a special beaded bracelet to keep his hopes up.

• Eric Schefflin, 20, of Lakewood, Colo., and Ryan Goetz, 25, of Woodstock, N.Y., were both sentenced to 10 days in jail and banned from Wyoming's Yellowstone National Park for five years after pleading guilty to trespassing on the cone of Old Faithful Geyser.

• Kimberly Neiman, 57, of Pilger, Neb., a former village clerk praised for helping rebuild her community after a 2014 tornado, was charged with felony theft and abusing public records after a state audit turned up more than $700,000 in questionable transactions and suspicious credit card charges.

• Scott White, a Missouri State Highway Patrol sergeant, said a pickup struck and killed a motorist who was standing beside his stopped vehicle on a highway in Climax Springs, and seriously injured the victim's son and another man.

• Jeffrey Paffumi, 47, a teacher in Palm Coast, Fla., was placed on leave and faces a battery charge after he was recorded on video pulling a 14-year-old student out of a chair and throwing him out of a classroom, deputies said.

• Aaron Trejo, 18, of Mishawaka, Ind., was sentenced to 65 years in prison for felony murder and feticide in the December 2018 slaying of a 17-year-old who was six months pregnant with his child when he stabbed her and dumped her body in a trash bin behind a pizzeria.

• Tevon Stephens said he noticed a "clearly hacked" electronic road sign while driving to work in Pine Knot, Ky., after someone got through a password-protected system to display the phone sexting request "send nudes," before the message could be removed by highway workers.

A Section on 01/10/2020