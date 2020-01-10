Landers exec dies at age 35 of heart attack

Scott Landers, managing partner of the Steve Landers automotive dealerships, died Wednesday, according to a statement released by the Steve Landers Auto Group.

Landers, 35, died of a heart attack while duck hunting in central Arkansas, the release said.

"Scott's family, associates, and employees greatly appreciate the outpouring of love and prayers," the statement said.

Landers followed his father, Steve, into the family business and for many years worked with his father and brother, Steve Jr.

In 2014, Scott Landers partnered with the Luther Automotive Group, which is headquartered in Minneapolis and has seven dealerships in Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.

Landers grew up in Arkansas and graduated from Pulaski Academy in 2002. He attended college at Arkansas Tech University in Russellville.

A celebration of life is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday at Immanuel Baptist Church in Little Rock. Visitation will follow.

Metro on 01/10/2020