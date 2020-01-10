LR planners reject apartments

Planning commissioners rejected a rezoning request in Little Rock's Brodie Creek area, where plans for another apartment complex drew opposition from many residents.

The proposal called for a multifamily development with 408 units and more than 10 acres of mixed-use development west of Bowman Road between Olds Lane and West 36th Street. It also would have required commissioners to rezone the area from single family residential to multifamily residential and office/institutional.

The panel unanimously voted against rezoning.

Richardson Properties, a North Little Rock developer, has already built 504 apartment units in the area at the Pointe at Brodie Creek. Rezoning requests for the same parcel of land were previously denied by the planning commission in 2015 and by the Little Rock Board of Directors in 2016.

Neighborhood residents filled the seats of the city board chambers Thursday night, clad in red to indicate their desire to stop the rezoning. They cited concerns about traffic and an oversaturation of apartments along two-lane Bowman Road in an area that is wooded and used to have primarily single-family homes.

Another apartment complex would "dump" more cars onto the area's roads, they said.

"We need the property tax, but not to the extent that we forget the whole of our community," resident Ann Marshall Grigsby said. "We need the property tax to pay for more roads. Why do we need more roads? Because we have succumbed for 30 pieces of silver to the temptation of urban sprawl. This is a dangerous precedent that we're setting."

City staff recommended denial of the rezoning because the application had not changed significantly since the last time it went before the planning commission, and because there had been no changes in the area, specifically regarding road improvements, that would lead the city to support it, development administrator Alex Koenig said.

David Vandergriff, an attorney representing Richardson Properties, said the team agreed with the staff's analysis but not its recommendation.

"We think that the plan as presented is a reasonable plan based on current land use in the area," Vandergriff said.

Planning commissioners echoed residents' concerns about traffic.

"For me, it's a safety issue, it's a crowding issue, it's a monopoly issue," Commissioner Diana Thomas said.

The developer can appeal the planning commission's decision to the Little Rock Board of Directors.

Metro on 01/10/2020