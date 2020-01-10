Man arrested on felony impersonation charge in north Arkansas after theft at Walmart

A 51-year-old man was arrested Thursday on a felony charge of impersonating law enforcement after he stole a bike and rode around saying “I am the police,” authorities said.

An officer with Mountain Home police responded around 5:45 p.m. to a report of theft of a bicycle at a Walmart, according to a probable cause affidavit for James Seawell.

Employees told police a man had ridden into the store on a bicycle before taking a new bicycle down, removing its tags and riding out on it.

Employees said he was wearing a shirt that said “police” on it, according to the affidavit, and was heard saying “I am the police” as he rode around the store.

The officer collected photos of the man before leaving the store.

Later, while on an unrelated call at Baxter Regional Medical Center, the officer saw a man matching the description of the suspected bike thief, according to the affidavit.

The officer approached and asked to speak to the man, who ran and told him he needed to go to the emergency room.

The officer caught the man “by the back of his shirt,” according to the affidavit, and put him on the ground to arrest him.

A BB gun and the black “police” shirt Seawell was wearing were taken as evidence. The stolen bicycle was not found.

Seawell was charged with criminal impersonation, theft of property, resisting arrest, and fleeing on foot.

An online Baxter County jail rosters also lists charges of probation violation and failure to appear. He is being held in lieu of $5,150 bond.