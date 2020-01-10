Man breaks into Taco Bell, prepares food, takes nap

In this photo taken Tuesday, July 30, 2019, a sign outside a Taco Bell restaurant in Conyers, Ga.is shown. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Taco Bell wasn't open on Christmas Day but a burglar in Georgia decided he wanted a festive feast anyway — and to take a nap while he was at it.

Police have asked for the public's help in identifying the man who broke into the restaurant, prepared food and fell asleep early Christmas morning.

At around 12:15 a.m. on Dec. 25, a man approached a Taco Bell in unincorporated Lawrenceville and entered through the drive-thru window. Surveillance video showed him using the fryers to make himself a meal. After eating, he proceeded to take a nap on the restaurant floor. Prior to leaving about three hours later, the suspect stole a laptop and tablet, investigators said.