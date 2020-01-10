Man wanted in Tennessee homicide arrested in Arkansas, authorities say

A Tennessee homicide suspect was arrested Thursday evening in Arkansas by a U.S. Marshals Service task force, according to a news release.

Xavier Holloway Jr., 26, was wanted in the death of 21-year-old Terry Smith on Dec. 12 in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Western Arkansas Fugitive Task Force received information Holloway might be in Northwest Arkansas, supervisory deputy Randy Coyne said. The release said the task force started working with Tennessee authorities in early January.

Arkansas law enforcement then surveilled the area for a few days, Coyne said, before they found Holloway.

He was followed from Fayetteville into Pope County near Russellville, Coyne said, where he was taken into custody Thursday evening on Interstate 40.

Holloway is currently in the Pope County jail but will be extradited to Tennessee to face charges, according to the release.