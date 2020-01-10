Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Man wanted in Tennessee homicide arrested in Arkansas, authorities say

by Nyssa Kruse | Today at 2:28 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Xavier Holloway Jr.

A Tennessee homicide suspect was arrested Thursday evening in Arkansas by a U.S. Marshals Service task force, according to a news release.

Xavier Holloway Jr., 26, was wanted in the death of 21-year-old Terry Smith on Dec. 12 in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Western Arkansas Fugitive Task Force received information Holloway might be in Northwest Arkansas, supervisory deputy Randy Coyne said. The release said the task force started working with Tennessee authorities in early January.

Arkansas law enforcement then surveilled the area for a few days, Coyne said, before they found Holloway.

He was followed from Fayetteville into Pope County near Russellville, Coyne said, where he was taken into custody Thursday evening on Interstate 40.

Holloway is currently in the Pope County jail but will be extradited to Tennessee to face charges, according to the release.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT