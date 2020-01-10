Mississippi signs deal to shift inmates to private lockup

Mississippi's prison system has signed a 90-day contract to shift 375 inmates from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman to a nearby private lockup, saying it doesn't have the guards to safely keep the inmates in state custody in the wake of recent violence.

The state and CoreCivic announced the contract Thursday, a day after it was signed. The inmates were being shifted after violence led to three deaths at Parchman and an unknown number of injuries. Some inmates were earlier moved into a closed-down cell block to separate clashing gang members.

The department said the 90-day contract to house inmates at the Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility in Tutwiler would cost more than $2 million. Department spokeswoman Grace Simmons declined to provide a copy of the contract and directed The Associated Press to file a formal public records request. She didn't answer questions about whether the state invoked emergency procedures to sign the contract without seeking bids.

The state and CoreCivic, based in Nashville, Tenn., say the contract could be extended for 180 more days, and allows for the state to send more prisoners.

"We are pleased to be able to assist the state of Mississippi due to significant challenges in their correctional system," CoreCivic CEO Damon Hininger said.

CoreCivic said it would house close-custody prisoners -- those requiring high security.

The state wouldn't say when inmates were being moved. Paloma Wu, a lawyer for the Southern Poverty Law Center who tried to visit clients at Parchman on Wednesday, said large numbers of state troopers were posted up and down U.S. 49W between Parchman and Tutwiler, apparently to provide extra security while inmates were being shifted. The department said relatives of transferred inmates would be notified.

State law says Mississippi can house up to 1,000 prisoners at the Tallahatchie County prison, but says it must pay at least 10% less than the cost of housing an inmate in a state-run prison. An April report set the state's cost at $53.72 a day, meaning the target cost for private prisons is $43.34 per inmate. The cost for the Tallahatchie inmates would be more than $60 a day, and it's unclear how the state is legally justifying that.

