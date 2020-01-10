GOLF

Morikawa leads Sony Open

Collin Morikawa learned enough about the wind on Maui to cope with it Thursday on Oahu. He managed to get through relentless 30 mph wind without a bogey for a 5-under 65 and the early lead in the Sony Open. The wind was so strong that even with the tee moved forward on the par-3 fourth hole at Waialae so that it played 162 yards, Morikawa still hit 4-iron. It was one of his better shots, 7 feet right of the flag, for birdie. The best was his finish on the par-5 ninth, 504 yards and typically the easiest scoring hole. His drive peeled to the right into a hurting, left-to-right wind and found a bunker. His next shot caught the top of the lip, leaving him 189 yards away. "At that point, I was trying to get out with par," Morikawa said. He went with a 4-iron -- the next longest club in his bag is a 2-iron -- and hit it so well the wind didn't move it. The ball came down about 6 feet from the cup for his final birdie. Ryan Palmer was among four players at 67, with Marc Leishman and Corey Conners among those at 68. Justin Thomas, who won a playoff last week in Kapalua, struggled early in the wind and had to keep it together for a 72. A year ago, that might have been the first step toward a weekend off. On this day, it was inside the cut line.

TENNIS

Djokovic propels Serbia

Novak Djokovic had an almost full house on his side at Ken Rosewell Arena, and felt like he needed to be a responsible host for his guests. There was a delay in the 10th game of the third set of his ATP Cup quarterfinal match against Denis Shapovalov on Friday when a spectator needed medical attention from paramedics and Djokovic, despite being down 0-30 while serving for the match, took a bottle of water over toward the stadium seating and asked the crowd to pass it along. He got back level at 30-30 in that game before Shapovalov broke to level the set at 5-5. The Canadian saved a breakpoint in the next game but after it went to a tiebreaker following 21/2 hours, Djokovic seized control by winning the first five points and then finished off a comeback 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (4) . Dusan Lajovic had earlier beaten Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 6-2 and so Djokovic's win sealed the quarterfinal ahead of the doubles match, giving Serbia a spot in the semifinals against Russia.

FOOTBALL

Titans' LB out vs. Ravens

Tennessee starting linebacker Jayon Brown will miss the Titans' AFC divisional playoff game with the Baltimore Ravens because of an injured shoulder. The Titans ruled out Brown and wide receiver Adam Humphries for Saturday night's game. Humphries will miss a sixth consecutive game with an ankle injury. Brown played about 10 snaps last week in a 20-13 wild-card victory over the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots before hurting his shoulder. Brown's speed will be missed as the Titans defend Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

BASEBALL

Cards send Martinez to Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays have acquired first baseman-designated hitter Jose Martinez from St. Louis in a trade that sent left-hander Matthew Liberatore, one of the club's top minor league pitching prospects, to the Cardinals. In addition to addressing the need for a right-handed bat, the Rays received outfielder Randy Arozarena and a Compensation Round A draft pick in a four-player deal announced Thursday night. The Cardinals also get minor league catcher Edgardo Rodriguez and a Compensation Round B draft pick. The 31-year-old Martinez batted .269 with 10 home runs and 42 RBI in 128 games last season, when a right shoulder sprain sidelined him for three weeks in August. He hit .305 in 2018. The Rays selected Liberatore with 16th overall pick in the June 2018 draft. The 20-year-old went 6-2 with a 3.10 ERA over 15 starts with Class A Bowling Green last season.

Encarnacion gets $12M deal

Edwin Encarnacion and the White Sox finalized a $12 million, one-year contract on Thursday, putting him in position to become Chicago's designated hitter and a part-time first baseman along with Jose Abreu. Encarnacion is due $12 million this season, and the White Sox hold a $12 million option for 2021 under the deal, which was agreed to Dec. 25 subject to a successful physical. Encarnacion hit 34 home runs in 109 games for Seattle and the Yankees last year. Encarnacion batted .249 with 13 home runs and 37 RBI in 44 regular-season games with the Yankees, limited by oblique problems. He hit .308 while New York beat Minnesota in the American League division series, but was 1 for 18 with 11 strikeouts in the AL Championship Series against Houston.

Stassi gets $300,000 raise

Catcher Max Stassi and the Los Angeles Angels agreed Thursday to an $800,000, one-year contract that avoided arbitration. Stassi had a $590,100 salary last year and was eligible for arbitration for the first time. Los Angeles acquired Stassi from Houston on July 31, and he batted .071 with 2 RBI in 20 games. He is expected to team up with new signee Jason Castro as the Angels' duo behind the plate this season. Stassi, who turns 29 in March, played in parts of seven seasons with the Astros.

O's, Castro avoid arbitration

Reliever Miguel Castro and the Baltimore Orioles avoided arbitration when they agreed Thursday to a one-year contract for $1.05 million. A reliever who turned 25 on Dec. 24, Castro is a hard thrower with potential to grow. He has a strong fastball but has trouble controlling it. In 2019, Castro was 1-3 with a 4.66 ERA in 65 games and converted 2 of 5 save chances. He had a salary of $569,000.

BASKETBALL

Embiid to have finger surgery

Joel Embiid needs more surgery, this time for a torn ligament in a finger in his left hand, the latest setback in the injury-riddled career of the Philadelphia 76ers' All-Star center. Embiid, averaging 23.4 points and 12.3 rebounds in 31 games this season, will have surgery Friday and will be evaluated in one to two weeks. He has never played more than 64 games in a season and won't again this season after he was hurt Monday night in a victory over Oklahoma City. Embiid injured the radial collateral ligament in the ring finger in the first half. Embiid's finger overlapped his pinkie to the point that it seemed he had his fingers crossed. He played most of the game with his finger taped and said he "couldn't go up with two hands."

Bulls' Carter out 4-6 weeks

The Chicago Bulls expect center Wendell Carter Jr. to miss four to six weeks because of a sprained right ankle. Carter rolled his ankle going for a layup when he landed on Mavericks center Dwight Powell's foot in the third quarter of Monday's loss at Dallas. The Bulls said Thursday an MRI confirmed the sprain. Carter is averaging 11.7 points and 9.9 rebounds in his second season.

GOLF

Famed course designer dead at 94

Pete Dye never thought golf was meant to be fair, inspiring him to build courses that were visually intimidating. The island green at the TPC Sawgrass. More bunkers than could be counted at Whistling Straits.

Dye, among the forefront of modern golf architecture, died Thursday morning at age 94. His company, Dye Design, posted the news on its Twitter account. Dye had been suffering from Alzheimer's.

His golf courses have held four major championships, most recently at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, which will host the Ryder Cup this year. He also had several courses on the PGA Tour, mostly notably the TPC Sawgrass, where the Stadium Course has held The Players Championship since 1982.

Many of the courses were designed with his wife, Alice, who died last February at 91. She famously suggested to her husband as they were clearing out a swamp at Sawgrass, "Why not just make an island green?"

"He was an icon when it comes to golf course design," said Brandt Snedeker, who won at the Dye-designed Harbourtown Golf Links in Hilton Head, S.C. "He was a guy who really made you uncomfortable the whole round. And he did it visually. He'd always make you think.

"He's one of those guys that you respected him because he built some great golf courses," Snedeker said with a smile. "But in the midst of playing them, you hated his guts."

His courses were often described as "Dye-abolical" because of the penalties they could inflict with a bad shot. But they were memorable, and often difficult. Among them was Blackwolf Run, where Se Ri Pak won her first U.S. Women's Open in 1998 at 6-over par.

Dye was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2008

Sports on 01/10/2020