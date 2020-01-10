Pedestrian fatally struck by pickup in northeast Arkansas

A pedestrian died after being struck by a pickup on Thursday night in Jonesboro, authorities said.

Angel George of Jonesboro was hit about 9:10 p.m. by a 2017 GMC Sierra in the outside westbound lane of East Johnson Avenue near Airport Road, according to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report.

George died from her injuries. The report didn't list her age. Police said there were no other injuries.

Conditions at the time were said to be cloudy and wet.

At least 8 people have died in traffic crashes in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary figures.