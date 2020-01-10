Police: 2 children inside when flare gun shot into apartment east of I-430 in Little Rock

Two children were home but uninjured early Friday when a flare gun was shot into an apartment in Little Rock, causing a couch to catch fire, authorities said.

It happened shortly after 12:30 a.m. at a unit in the 100 block of Ellis Drive, which is east of Interstate 430 and just north of West Markham Street.

A 37-year-old resident told investigators the couch caught fire after two rounds were shot into the residence through a window. Her 12-year-old and 15-year-old sons were inside at the time, the Little Rock Police Department wrote in a report

The fire burned a large hole in the couch, police noted, and investigators later confirmed the shots came from a flare gun.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report, and no suspect information was listed.