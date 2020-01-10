Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Core values App Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Police: 2 children inside when flare gun shot into apartment east of I-430 in Little Rock

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 10:02 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Police tape

Two children were home but uninjured early Friday when a flare gun was shot into an apartment in Little Rock, causing a couch to catch fire, authorities said.

It happened shortly after 12:30 a.m. at a unit in the 100 block of Ellis Drive, which is east of Interstate 430 and just north of West Markham Street.

A 37-year-old resident told investigators the couch caught fire after two rounds were shot into the residence through a window. Her 12-year-old and 15-year-old sons were inside at the time, the Little Rock Police Department wrote in a report

The fire burned a large hole in the couch, police noted, and investigators later confirmed the shots came from a flare gun.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report, and no suspect information was listed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT