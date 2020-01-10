Project review overhaul set forth

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump on Thursday proposed a change to 50-year-old regulations that would speed up new mines, pipelines and hundreds of other projects across the country.

The proposed rules would narrow the scope of the National Environmental Policy Act, which requires federal agencies to assess the environmental impact of a major project before it begins and to include the public in the process.

Surrounded by members of his Cabinet, along with labor leaders and construction industry representatives in hard hats, Trump told reporters gathered at the White House that his proposal will allow highways to be built "in a fraction of the time."

"We will not stop until our nation's gleaming new infrastructure has made America the envy of the world again," Trump said. "It used to be the envy of the world and now we're like a Third World country. It's really sad."

Interior Secretary David Bernhardt said the president was making the most significant regulatory rollback of his term. "Let me tell you, this is a really, really big proposal," Bernhardt said, turning to Trump. "The proposal affects virtually every significant decision by the federal government that affects the environment."

The proposal is to be published in the Federal Register in coming days, followed by a 60-day period for public comment.

The rules change would mean that communities would have less control over some projects built in their neighborhoods. Environmental groups, tribal activists and others have used the law to delay or block a slew of infrastructure, mining, logging and drilling projects since it was signed by President Richard Nixon in 1970.

Key among the changes proposed is one that would newly limit the requirement for federal environmental review to projects that have major federal funding.

The change would mean a range of predominantly privately funded and managed projects would not fall under the law's requirement for federal environmental study and for public review and comment.

The White House proposal will likely face legal challenges. Bruce Huber, a Notre Dame law professor, said in an email that because the regulations do not alter the underlying law, agencies are still required to report the environmental impacts of actions they take that significantly affect "the quality of the human environment."

"Today's proposal will involve changes to the way the law is implemented, and it will be up to the federal courts to decide whether those changes are faithful to the law," Huber said.

It would also limit the analysis of a project's full climate impact. "Effects should not be considered significant if they are remote in time, geographically remote, or the product of a lengthy causal chain," the proposal says.

Under that reasoning, according to experts, policymakers vetting a proposed coal mine or oil drilling operation would not consider whether burning those fossil fuels later will contribute to climate change. Federal judges have ruled multiple times that the government needs to account for both the construction of those operations and the emissions later on.

Other aspects of the proposal would set deadlines and page limits for environmental reviews, so that, with rare exceptions, agencies would have to finish their most exhaustive reviews within two years. Currently, environmental impact statements for major projects can take three times that long to complete and can span hundreds of pages.

The proposal states that groups that did not weigh in during the public comment period would have forfeited any right to raise objections later in litigation.

"This proposal takes a sledgehammer to decades of legal precedence and puts our communities at risk," said Sen. Tom Carper of Delaware, the top Democrat on the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee.

The administration's overhaul "will eviscerate the public's right to be heard and jettison science-based decision-making," added Collin O'Mara, head of the National Wildlife Federation.

Bernhardt told reporters in a phone call that the changes would maintain the core aims of the 1970 act, while ending unnecessary delays for a broad range of infrastructure projects.

"The consequences of the government being stuck in place are far-ranging," Bernhardt said, citing the drawn-out process for approving new schools on American Indian reservations, upgrading visitor centers at national parks and giving ranchers approval for grazing on public lands. "The list goes on and on and on. The reality is that the needless red tape has, over time, lowered the expectations of American exceptionalism and excellence. And that is backwards."

Jay Timmons, president and chief executive officer of the National Association of Manufacturers, said his group had called for "exactly" the changes proposed by the White House because his members' efforts "should be used for building the infrastructure Americans desperately need, not wasted on mountains of paperwork and endless delays."

Drew Caputo, vice president of litigation for lands, wildlife and oceans for the environmental firm Earthjustice, said in an interview that the changes could be vulnerable to a court challenge because they would remove so many projects from federal review.

Although the National Environmental Policy Act is not well known outside certain legal and policy circles, it compels agencies to analyze thousands of projects across the country each year. These can range from a mining company applying for a permit to drain a wetland to an energy company seeking federal approval to conduct seismic testing offshore or to lay down ice roads to hunt for oil.

Information for this article was contributed by Juliet Eilperin and Brady Dennis of The Washington Post, by Ellen Knickmeyer of The Associated Press.

